Xi Jinping is suffering from 'bad emperor syndrome'

OPINION: Everywhere in China, leader Xi Jinping is there.

His picture is splashed on the front pages of state newspapers, required to be displayed at houses of worship from Buddhist temples to Christian churches, and beamed from billboards across the country.

Red propaganda banners in cities and villages extol his personal philosophy, Xi Jinping Thought.

Inside detention camps, Uyghurs – an ethnic group that have suffered in a massive crackdown – are made to wish Xi a long life before being allowed to eat.

Ng Han Guan/AP Chinese President Xi Jinping has cemented his power with a third term in charge.

Over the last decade ruling China, Xi has remade the country of 1.4 billion people in his image. His rise has been charted in The Telegraph's podcast new series How to Become a Dictator.

He has consolidated power by ousting political rivals, locking up dissidents, and making unprecedented changes, like enshrining his doctrine in the constitution.

Xi has successfully put himself firmly at the “core” of everything – made more evident than ever after a recent major political meeting ended with his coronation for a historic third term.

The 20th Party Congress – a twice-in-a-decade political set piece – that reveals the outcome of China’s very secretive leadership selection, saw him name only loyalists to the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, akin to a presidential cabinet.

STRINGER/CHINA Xi Jinping’s picture is everywhere in China.

Kevin Rudd, the former prime minister of Australia, calls it the “bad emperor syndrome”.

“The danger for Xi Jinping is that he ends up with officials who are less predisposed to tell him the bad news," he told The Telegraph's podcast.

Xi also humiliated his predecessor, Hu Jintao, by ejecting him from the stage at the closing ceremony – all in front of the public.

Because all the horse-trading occurs inside a black box, the public may never know what really happened in the top ranks of the world’s most powerful countries that day.

The moment was symbolic of where China has landed under Xi, with the new guard literally ushering out the old guard.

“China makes its own rules because it’s so big; when you are that big, you get to [do that],” said Dimon Liu, a human rights activist from China exiled to the US.

Experts expect Xi to keep tightening the screws.

Civil society has largely been snuffed out in China, with authorities silencing anyone seeking reparations or airing grievances against the state.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Books for sale by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Xi Jinping Thought.

Xi has squeezed private enterprise out of fear that the wealthy were beginning to wield too much power and influence. Billionaires like tech entrepreneur Jack Ma – who has star power much like Tesla’s Elon Musk – have gone missing after criticising the government.

Ma was more fortunate than others – he eventually reappeared, whereas others like China’s Donald Trump, outspoken tycoon Ren Zhiqiang, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after calling Xi a “clown”.

Xi has even gone after pop culture, from celebrities to cartoons – both foreign and domestic – to ensure the next generation grows up with what he deems appropriate.

Those values put him at the centre of it all, encourage traditional gender norms, and oppose anything remotely Western.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images The standing committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

To that end, children as young as six are required to study his doctrine at school; men deemed too effeminate have been banned from television shows; and even vegetarianism is frowned upon for being a foreign lifestyle choice.

“Whether it’s exams for Chinese, chemistry or politics, it has to cite quotes from the ‘boss’ to promote core ideology,” a Chinese school teacher told The Telegraph's How to Become a Dictator podcast.

Students and teachers alike are being brainwashed by the propaganda, he said.

“They’ve enhanced patriotic education – ideas such as attacking Taiwan, or anti-US and pro-Russia messages with a clear slant. Students have become very anti-American as a result,” said the teacher, who requested anonymity over fears of retribution.

And Xi has made clear to the public that his deeply unpopular zero-Covid policy – snap lockdowns, mandatory regular testing and contact tracing – aren’t changing anytime soon.

On one hand, there is a serious public health element. China never allowed the import of more effective foreign vaccines over nationalist pride, instead inoculating its population with domestic-made jabs.

On the other hand, Covid-related measures have become yet another way to control the population, and to snuff out dissent.

This summer, people organising a bank protest all of a sudden found their contact tracing codes had turned red, which confined them to their homes and barred them from entering public areas.

So the government is already wielding this tool to restrict freedom of movement and punish dissenters – all under the guise of public health, and without ever putting anyone in a physical prison.

Ng Han Guan/AP A portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing.

There’s no sign of letting up. If anything, Xi may be forced to govern with an ever-growing iron fist in order to stay in power.

His anti-corruption campaign to purge challengers has created many enemies. His politics, which have cleaved China from the world, have upset many elite Chinese of his generation.

His policies have halted the economy – the World Bank estimates China will see 2.8% growth this year, a far cry from double-digit expansion before Xi took the reins a decade ago.

Xi may be soaring on his pedestal, but there is a very real question of whether he’s got the right people around him, and whether they’re giving him sound advice.

Being surrounded by only ‘yes-men’ may mean nobody dares to share countervailing perspectives. They themselves may fear being purged themselves if they do so – and in Xi’s regime, that’s a dark place to end up.

“Once you become a dictator… who can you trust? Can you trust the people around you?” said Frank Dikotter, a historian and professor at Hong Kong University.