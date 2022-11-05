Pakistan on the brink as Imran Khan accuses political rivals of assassination attempt

Pakistan is sliding towards severe political unrest as former leader Imran Khan doubles down on his claim that the country’s prime minister was behind a plot to kill him.

In his first address since surviving an apparent assassination attempt while leading his supporters to Islamabad to demand early elections, Khan said that his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, masterminded the attack.

He also accused Rana Sanaullah, the country’s interior minister, and Major General Faisal Naseer, a senior figure in the country’s feared intelligence agency.

“These three decided to kill me,” Khan said, adding that two gunmen were involved.

The former international cricket captain dismissed a video released by the Pakistani police in which the alleged attacker claimed to have shot Khan because he had offended Islamic sensibilities, saying it was cover for the country’s establishment.

As his supporters staged protests in cities across the country, Khan appeared on a collision course with Pakistan’s all-powerful military.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf via AP Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan after he was wounded in the shooting attack in Wazirabad, Pakistan.

Late on Friday (local time), Pakistan’s army said they would file defamation charges against him.

A spokesman said: “The baseless and irresponsible allegations by the chairman of the PTI [Khan’s political party] against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for.

“No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity.”

Khan also claimed to have known of the alleged assassination plot in advance thanks to contacts he made while serving as prime minister.

“How did I find out? Insiders told me,” he said. “The day before [the rally in] Wazirabad, they made the plan to kill me as they saw the number of people increasing using the script of religious extremism.”

The PTI party released an X-ray image purportedly showing shrapnel from a bullet lodged in his leg.

The attack on Khan’s convoy killed one man and wounded at least 10, significantly raising the stakes in a political crisis that has gripped the south Asian nation since he was ousted in April.

During his hospital address, Khan called on his supporters to take to the streets and said that once his health improved, he would march on Islamabad, the capital, with them.

In Wazirabad, a town 190km south of Islamabad, some supporters gathered at the place where Khan was wounded and urged the former premier to resume his march.

“It cannot stop. People are very angry. It will become more intense,” Ansar Bashir, 40, a supporter who witnessed the shooting, told Reuters as he gripped a PTI flag.

In Lahore, where Khan was treated in hospital, large groups of protesters burned tyres and blocked roads. According to witnesses, some threw stones at the gate of the Punjab provincial governor’s office, destroying security cameras and barriers.

Supporters of Khan also blocked roads in the north-western city of Peshawar, while local television channels showed police using tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Islamabad and the southern city of Karachi.

K.M. Chaudary/AP Supporters of Imran Khan at a rally in Lahore, Pakistan, in late October.

Experts warned that Pakistan was headed for deeper turmoil.

“We are heading for political chaos for sure,” said Mazhar Abbas, a leading Pakistani political analyst. “The present protest demonstrations and police reaction could lead to more violence.”

Khan was removed from office by a no-confidence vote in April, but he retains huge support.

He was voted into power in 2018 on an anti-corruption platform by an electorate tired of dynastic politics. However, his mishandling of the economy, and falling out with a military accused of helping his rise, sealed his fate.

He has since railed against the establishment and Sharif’s government, which he said was imposed on Pakistan by a “conspiracy” involving the United States.

Michael Kugelman, the deputy director of the Asia programme at the Wilson Centre think tank, said: “Let’s be clear: no one has any incentive to back down. No one is in the mood for compromise and conciliation.

“And, at a moment when cooler heads are badly needed to prevail, there don’t appear to be any figures with the will and capacity to bring down the political temperature.”

For months, Khan and Sharif have traded bitter accusations of corruption and incompetence, raising the political temperature in a nation that is frequently at boiling point.

Dr Gareth Price, a senior research fellow at Chatham House, said: “It was a real mess before and now it’s even worse. The establishment obviously want him to go away.”