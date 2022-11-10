Guangzhou, a world manufacturing hub, on brink of lockdown as China pursues Covid-zero policy

Three districts already shut down, 2555 new Covid-19 cases in a day and a population of 19 million hanging on every word from local health authorities. Guangzhou, the Chinese metropolis and global manufacturing hub, is teetering on the edge of a Shanghai-style lockdown.

Residents say they hope it does not come to that, but it may be out of their control as President Xi Jinping and the central government in Beijing reaffirm their commitment to a Covid-zero policy that has sapped the country’s economic growth and triggered pockets of dissent.

Guangzhou is more exposed to international trade than Shanghai, and any lockdown is likely to have a flow-on effect to consumers already grappling with surging inflation around the world.

“What I think will happen is that they will have a citywide shutdown, which may last for a while like it did in Shanghai,” said Ben Cowling, the chair professor of epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong.

“Because it seems like the measures that have been in place the past week are not quite strong enough to completely stop transmission.”

READ MORE:

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to attend East Asia Summit, Apec

* Justin Trudeau accuses China of interfering in Canada's elections

* Hong Kong to relax Covid-19 restrictions for inbound tour groups



Mark Schiefelbein/AP A worker wearing a protective suit waits to administer a Covid-19 test at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, on November 9, 2022.

Zhang Yi, the deputy director of the Guangzhou health commission, described Haizhu district – home to 2 million people and several universities – as the “main battlefield” on Wednesday while ordering residents not to go out “unless absolutely necessary”.

Two other districts, Liwan and Panyu, have also been put under “stricter control measures” and a “closed-loop” management system, a Chinese government euphemism that refers to shutting down areas from the rest of the world.

“Relevant departments will strengthen nucleic acid testing and screening in the districts where Covid-19 has hit hard in order to find infected people and block the transmission chains,” said Zhang.

Guangzhou has been largely spared from the harsh lockdowns seen in dozens of other cities across the country for the past year, but that has not stopped frustration from bubbling over. Videos posted online that could not be independently verified show residents tearing down lockdown barriers and chanting: “Lift lockdown! Lift lockdown!”

Harry Harding, an Australian living in Guangzhou, said locals were growing “more and more frustrated with the policy”, but generally people were still complying.

“A comparison of daily case numbers between Guangzhou and Shanghai has been circulating, and the new daily totals are on par with Shanghai, and we are approaching the point that Shanghai went into lockdown,” he said.

“I think the local Guangzhou government really wants to avoid a full lockdown, but I think many people are concerned that the central government might make a decision on behalf of Guangzhou.”

Mark Schiefelbein/AP A worker wearing a protective suit walks past people waiting in line for Covid-19 tests at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, on November 9, 2022.

Harding said while there was a split between residents who supported Covid-zero and those who did not, there was “still a general sense that things need to change pretty soon”.

“Guangzhou being such a large trade city, dynamic Covid-zero has definitely brought down consumer sentiment and is impacting a lot of businesses,” he said.

Arnab Nath, an economist at GlobalData said China’s economic growth would slump to 3.1% in 2022, a drop of 2 percentage points from the 5.1% estimated in February.

November 11 is Singles’ Day in China, the world’s largest online shopping event. Last year it took in US$287 billion in sales, according to Bain & Co. Bloomberg estimates that figure will fall for the first time this year.

“Politics and healthcare are the two core drivers of the zero-Covid strategy,” said Nath. “Healthcare-wise, China is expected to face a difficult winter with inadequate hospital supplies as the old-age population is still not fully vaccinated.”

A resident passes items across a temporary barrier set up to seal off a residential block regarded as of high Covid-19 infection risk in Guangzhou, in southern China's Guangdong province, on November 9, 2022.

Local authorities have attempted to spare major manufacturing and business hubs in Guangzhou from the strictest lockdowns. Baiyun, where the international airport and a major FedEx freight headquarters are based, has yet to be put under a closed loop. But residents are wary of those concessions changing quickly after Foxconn, the world’s largest iPhone factory, was locked down in Zhengzhou in October.

Cowling said China’s Covid-zero strategy was out of date, expensive, inefficient and discouraged the last vaccine-hesitant older residents from getting inoculated.

“A year ago, it made a lot of sense to go really hard on Covid-zero,” he said. “But now, given the vaccine coverage in over-60s is about 90%, only some of the really old people are still lagging behind. If there is an announcement that there is no more Covid-zero then I think that vaccine coverage is going to pick up in the older adults very quickly.”

Mark Schiefelbein/AP People register for Covid-19 tests at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, on November 9, 2022.

Cowling is based just across the bay from Guangdong in Hong Kong, where local authorities have cautiously shifted away from Covid-zero while maintaining some restrictions on travel and mask mandates. On Wednesday, the government announced trail runners would be allowed to eat bananas on their run, ending one of the city’s more specific Covid restrictions while retaining others including health codes to enter premises on smartphones.

“I think a lot of people in Hong Kong now recognise that we are past the worst of Covid because we had this enormous wave of infections earlier this year when we had more than 10,000 Covid deaths. Regionally, we’re like the worst place actually in terms of the death rate from Covid,” said Cowling.

“So it may no longer be the case that we face a high probability of a large number of deaths because we’ve had it, unfortunately, and it’s not going to happen again.”

Harding said Guangzhou could become a precedent for how the mainland handles Covid for the rest of the pandemic.

“Due to the national policy, there is no way Guangzhou could let cases rise much further,” he said.

“But how they go about containing it will be the key, and if they can manage this outbreak while avoiding a citywide lockdown, I think it would put pressure on other cities to do the same moving forward until the policy is adjusted.”