China: Don't let us go out - Chinese rebel over lifting of Covid-19 lockdown

A woman in Beijing lines up for a Covid test. China's ruling party called for strict adherence to the hard-line ‘zero-Covid’ policy in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places like Shijiazhuang.

When the 11 million people of Shijiazhuang in northeastern China were released from Covid lockdown, there were no wild cheers of celebration for their newly granted freedom.

Instead, they kept their children away from school this week, lamented the removal of the once omnipresent PCR testing booths and embarked on a panic-buying spree of herbal medicine rumoured to fend off the virus.

City officials were forced to assure alarmed residents that they were not surrendering the fight against the pandemic amid rumours that the government planned to allow the virus to run wild as a national experiment for living with Covid.

Since 2020, when coronavirus burst out of China and spread across the world, President Xi has overseen an unwavering policy of "zero Covid" at home, backed by relentless state propaganda about the dangers of the disease.

But with the country's economy buckling under the impact of snap lockdowns and mass testing, the Politburo last week authorised modest relaxations of anti-virus measures while emphasising that "zero Covid" remained the touchstone.

The reaction in Shijiazhuang has, however, underscored how Beijing is now confronted by huge challenges on two fronts that are the product of the very approach it has pursued so obsessively.

On one hand is anger at the tyranny of lockdowns; on the other is the government-instilled terrors of Covid. Both were on display this week.

For even as alarm spread through Shijiazhuang, migrant workers in the southern industrial hub of Guangzhou revolted against lockdown measures by removing barriers and clashing with police.

And so the story of Shijiazhuang is illustrative. In early November, the Hebei provincial capital was condemned to another bout of lockdown after its daily infection rate reached just 19.

But last weekend the authorities began to lift the lockdown, even though the daily number of infections had by then risen to 289. In an open letter, the city government explained it was implementing Beijing's new directive for more targeted prevention and control measures in a bid to maintain "normal work and life order".

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Employees work in a hydrogen energy engine assembly workshop in Bejing.

By Monday morning, the city had closed free community PCR testing booths, schools had reopened and most public venues lifted the requirement for a negative test result for access.

But its residents balked."I am surrounded by deep fears," one local said on social media. "Positive cases are popping up in nearby residential communities, and I don't know what is the solution. I have a child who is not even 1-year-old. Now she's becoming an experiment.

"Parents came up with all sorts of ailments, real or imaginary, to keep their children out of school. In one kindergarten class, just one child turned up on Monday morning.

Beijing is mired in a mess of its own making, according to Yanzhong Huang, a Chinese public health expert at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. "In Guangzhou, you see opponents of 'zero Covid' emboldened by the recent small changes, while many other people are still very fearful of the virus," he told The Times. "Both groups suspect that easing measures signals an ultimate retreat from 'zero Covid'.

Ng Han Guan/AP Residents visit the Wangfujing shopping street in Beijing on Monday. Chinese consumer spending contracted in October and factory activity weakened as anti-virus controls following a rise in infections weighed on the economy.

"The central government wants to maintain 'zero Covid' but make the policy more effective. But that goal looks like wishful thinking. These tweaks could open the floodgates.

"There seems little prospect of any broader changes before the winter, when viruses are common. Some pillars of the policy - notably the need for people to supply their data via contract-tracing smartphone health apps before they can enter buildings or public transport - could become permanent. They are already valuable tools of public surveillance and control.

