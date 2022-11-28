BBC says Chinese police assaulted one of its journalists at anti-government protest

The BBC said Ed Lawrence was beaten and kicked during his arrest.

Chinese police assaulted and detained a BBC journalist during tumultuous protests in Shanghai, the news organisation has said.

“The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai,” a spokesperson for the broadcaster said in a statement.

“He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist.”

The BBC said no credible explanation had been offered for Lawrence’s detention. The officials who arrested him said it was “for his own good in case he caught Covid from the crowd,” the BBC said.

AP Chinese police officers confront protesters in Shanghai, China.

Protests have erupted in cities across China as frustrated citizens took to the streets in a rare wave of demonstrations against the government’s strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Police using pepper spray drove away demonstrators in Shanghai who called for Chinese President Xi Jinping to resign and an end to one-party rule, but hours later people rallied again in the same spot. Police again broke up the demonstration, and a reporter saw protesters under arrest being driven away in a bus.

The protests – which began Friday (local time) and have spread to cities including the capital, Beijing, and dozens of university campuses – are the most widespread show of opposition to the ruling party in decades.

Three years after the virus emerged, China is the only major country still trying to stop transmission of Covid-19. Its “zero-Covid” strategy has suspended access to neighbourhoods for weeks at a time. Some cities carry out daily virus tests on millions of residents.

That has kept China’s infection numbers lower than other major countries, but public acceptance has worn thin. People who are quarantined at home in some areas say they lack food and medicine. The ruling party faced public anger following the deaths of two children whose parents said anti-virus controls hampered efforts to get medical help.

The current protests erupted after a fire broke out on Thursday (local time) and killed at least 10 people in an apartment building in the city of Urumqi in the northwest, where some have been locked in their homes for four months. That prompted an outpouring of angry questions online about whether firefighters or people trying to escape were blocked by locked doors or other restrictions.

About 300 demonstrators gathered late on Saturday in Shanghai, most of whose 25 million people were confined to their homes for almost two months starting in late March.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Protesters shout during a protest against China’s strict Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing, China.

On a street named for Urumqi, one group of protesters brought candles, flowers and signs honouring those who died in the blaze. Another group, according to a protester who insisted on anonymity, was more active, shouting slogans and singing the national anthem.

That protester and another, who gave only his family name, Zhao, confirmed the chants against Xi, who has awarded himself a third five-year term as leader of the ruling party and who some expect to try to stay in power for life. Like others who spoke to the AP, the protesters didn’t want to be identified due to fear of arrest or retaliation.

The atmosphere of the protest encouraged people to speak about topics considered taboo, including the 1989 crackdown on the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, the protester who insisted on anonymity said.

Some called for an official apology for the deaths in the fire in Urumqi in the Xinjiang region. One member of Xinjiang’s Uyghur ethnic group, which has been the target of a security crackdown that includes mass detentions, shared his experiences of discrimination and police violence.

“Everyone thinks that Chinese people are afraid to come out and protest, that they don't have any courage,” said the protester, adding it was his first time demonstrating.

“Actually in my heart, I also thought this way. But then when I went there, I found that the environment was such that everyone was very brave.”