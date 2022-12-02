Swan-like dinosaur once swam through water like a penguin, new fossil shows

Predatory dinosaurs with a long swan-like neck once swam through the water like penguins, a newly discovered fossil has revealed.

Natovenator polydontus - the name means "swimming hunter with many teeth" - was a carnivore that lived in what is now Mongolia during the Upper Cretaceous period, about 70 million years ago.

About as big as a chicken, it had flipper-like arms a little like the wings of a penguin or puffin and a slender torpedo-shaped body. It would have been covered in feathers but is not thought to have flown. It appears to have survived by catching small fish in its jaw, which were equipped with an unusually large number of teeth.

Professor Steve Brusatte, of the University of Edinburgh, who was not involved in the study, said the fossil opened up the possibility that some dinosaurs were more at home in the water than has been thought.

"Dinosaurs were astoundingly diverse," he said. "During their 150 million years of evolution they blossomed into many species of such astounding variety - from giants bigger than jet planes to sprinters, to diggers, to feathery ones that could glide and fly.

"But there is one thing that dinosaurs seemingly never did, which is go fully into the water and turn into streamlined swimmers like whales or dolphins. The new discovery of natovenator challenges this."

The newly described dinosaur is a member of the dromaeosauridae family, which also includes the velociraptor of the Jurassic Park films.

Another skeleton found in Mongolia and reported in 2017, of a turkey-sized creature called halszkaraptor, had hinted that there were dinosaurs that resembled modern waterfowl. Halszkaraptor also had a long, elegant neck and flipper-like arms, as well as velociraptor-style sickle claws. However, its skeleton was frustratingly incomplete.

The natovenator specimen provides a much fuller picture, with the authors of a study published in the journal Communications Biology saying it provides "the first compelling evidence of a streamlined body", suitable for swimming, in a therapod dinosaur, a group that also includes Tyrannosaurus rex.

"It's a fantastic new specimen of something rare and weird, which makes it really important," Dr David Hone, of Queen Mary University of London, who reviewed the paper before its publication today (Friday), said. Its long neck would have made it look quite rather like a modern great crested grebe, he added.

Its remains were unearthed in Omnogovi Province in the Gobi Desert in Mongolia. The fossilised skeleton includes the skull, spinal column, ribs, one forelimb and the remains of two back legs.

- The Times, London