Rescue operation underway to save Indian boy stuck down well for over 16 hours

A rescue operation is underway for a boy who has been stuck in a well in central India for over 16 hours.

Eight-year-old Tanmay Sahu fell into the narrow well in central India while playing with friends.

According to the BBC, officials say he is stuck at about 55ft (16 metres) in the 400ft-deep well.

Rescuers are administering oxygen to the boy.

READ MORE:

* India is the elephant of the global economy, but is New Zealand investing enough in the relationship?

* Supply chains risk a dose of 'long-Covid' thanks to inflation and weak global markets

* Efforts under way to give stabbed dairy worker's parents 'peace of mind' on their visa status, Ardern says



District magistrate Shyamendra Jaiswal said the boy may be unconscious because he was 'not responding'. He also said it may take "a couple more hours" to rescue the child.

Tanmay's father, Sunil Sahu, told The Hindu “My 12-year-old daughter saw him and informed me that he fell into the borewell. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his sound from the borewell.”

State chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted: “The incident of an 8-year-old boy falling into a borewell in Mandvi village of Aathner block of Betul is sad.

“I have instructed the local administration to take the necessary steps. I am in constant touch with the administration.”

“The rescue team is trying to save the child safely. I pray for the well-being of the innocent.”