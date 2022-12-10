China's Covid figures 'hide the size of the crisis'

China’s coronavirus figures are becoming increasingly meaningless following an end to mandatory testing, experts have warned, amid suspicion that deaths are also going unreported.

Even as the country relaxes its zero-Covid policy, official statistics showed a falling trend in Covid cases, with just 16,663 reported on Friday, less than half the peak case load reported last month, when new infections reached levels not seen in China since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, no deaths were registered from Covid this week. Even in a highly vaccinated population, you would expect around 1 in 1000 infections to result in death.

In China, one of the worries about abandoning zero-Covid is that a significant proportion of the most vulnerable remain unprotected - suggesting that figures for deaths and infections should be significantly higher.

The apparent disparity between the official figures and the reality of a country struggling to deal with simultaneous Omicron outbreaks has led to internal criticism of the government.

"We should address the problem - either report real figures or stop publishing them," Hu Xijin, a former editor of the Global Times, a nationalist tabloid, wrote in a social media post, adding that disseminating "severely distorted figures to the public" was damaging the authority of official information.

Andy Wong/AP A woman wearing a face mask and face shield get ready for her routine Covid-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing.

Experts warn the under-reporting of coronavirus cases and fatalities would obscure the scale and severity of the health crisis, as the nation lifts some restrictions at the same time as it enters the winter flu season.

The sweeping changes to the formerly strict zero-Covid policy allow asymptomatic or mild cases to isolate at home rather than in centralised quarantine, and slashed China's mass testing and contact tracing requirements.

The sudden alteration to the policy came weeks after Covid cases hit a record high of 40,000 in a day, with every region of the country reporting an Omicron outbreak. Cases rose while protesters demonstrated in several cities against Covid controls.

Little more than a month after the National Health Commission stressed commitment to its strict virus containment policy, saying it was "putting people and lives first", authorities have changed tack and are now telling people they have less to fear.

Zhong Nanshan, a prominent Chinese epidemiologist, said at a recent medical conference that 99 per cent of people now infected with the virus would recover within seven to ten days.

Public health messaging has intensified to encourage vaccinations among the nearly 90 million elderly Chinese who remain inadequately protected from the virus.

Health officials are concerned China's public health system would not be able to cope with a rise in Covid cases, as they encourage reserving hospital resources for severe cases of the disease.

Hospitals in Beijing have started running out of medical supplies, including ibuprofen and paracetamol, as health workers fight an outbreak spreading rapidly through the Chinese capital.

