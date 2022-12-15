Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks at disputed border

An Indian convey carrying reinforcements arrives near the border with China. (File photo)

Video footage of Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a violent clash at their disputed border has surfaced online.

An Indian military officer with knowledge of the confrontation told CNN the video was filmed in the mountainous Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh at the de facto border between the two countries in September last year.

Multiple experts agreed, telling CNN the video did not depict a recent clash given the lack of snow on the ground. It is not clear who filmed or released the video.

The footage appears to show Indian troops using makeshift weapons, including large wooden sticks and metal pipes, to hit Chinese soldiers as they hold their ground behind a section of barbed wire.

Sushant Singh, a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, an Indian think tank, told CNN the clash offered an insight into the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

“It's an illustration of how quickly things can go south if tensions are not reduced between the two sides,” he said.

The footage began circulating online just hours after the two Asian powers engaged in another brawl along the contested fronter.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing lawmakers in Parliament, said that encounter on Friday (local time) also took place in Arunachal Pradesh and began when Chinese troops “encroached into Indian territory” and “unilaterally tried to change the status quo” along the disputed border near the Yangtze River area.

Singh said no Indian soldiers were seriously hurt and troops from both sides withdrew from the area soon afterward. A statement from the Indian army said troops on both sides suffered minor injuries.

Singh said that local military commanders met Sunday to discuss the dispute and the Indian government spoke to China through diplomatic channels.

Chinese spokesperson Long Shaohua said that Chinese border guards organised “a routine patrol on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control” but were “blocked by the Indian army illegally crossing the line”.

“We ask the Indian side to strictly control and restrain front-line troops, and work with China to maintain peace and tranquility on the border,” Long said in a statement.

At a daily briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said “the present situation on the China-India border is peaceful and stable overall”.

For decades, India and China have fiercely contested the Line of Actual Control, a loose demarcation that separates Chinese and Indian held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. India and China fought a war over the border in 1962.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the government was keeping an eye on the clash.

“We do strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions, military or civilian, across the border at the established Line of Actual Control and we encourage India and China to utilise existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries,” Price told reporters.

In recent years, soldiers from both sides have patrolled areas along the disputed border. Opposing soldiers often come into contact and the two countries have accused each other of sending troops into the other’s territory.

In June 2020, a clash in the Karakoram mountains in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh sparked tensions after soldiers fought with stones, fists and clubs. At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers died.

The countries both stationed tens of thousands of troops backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along their de facto border.

After multiple meetings between military commanders, some Indian and Chinese soldiers have pulled back from a key friction point in Ladakh, but tensions between the two Asian giants remain.

In November, Indian army chief Manoj Pande said there had been “no significant reduction” in Chinese troop strength in Ladakh. He said the border situation was “stable but unpredictable”.