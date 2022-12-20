Thai princess on life support after collapsing from heart ailment

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is seen by some analysts as a potential heir to the throne. (File photo)

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest daughter of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, is on life support after fainting from an unspecified heart condition, according to the Bureau of the Royal Household.

The 44-year-old princess lost consciousness while training her pet dog for a competition in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday.

She remained in hospital on Monday, receiving support for her heart, lungs and kidneys, the palace said.

READ MORE:

* The world's richest king, his mysterious fortune and the protesters who want answers

* Thailand 2019 v Thailand 2022: A lot has changed, but the best thing has stayed the same

* A ruthless Thai vigilante wants to retire in Australia. Victims who fled there say he must be stopped

* It's not Bangkok: The 10 cities we call by the wrong name

* The miseducation of King Rama X

* Thai princess shatters royal protocols with bid for prime minister



The princess received initial medical care in a local hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima and her condition was stabilised to some extent, the bureau said.

She was later transferred to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok for a thorough examination and further treatment, according to the palace.

Thailand's supreme Buddhist patriarch on Thursday ordered monks to offer prayers twice a day at temples for the princess.

CHAIWAT SUBPRASOM Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha waves to the crowd as she cycles in a bike event in Bangkok on December 11, 2015. (File photo)

Bajrakitiyabha is the oldest of the king's seven children from three different marriages, and was seen by some analysts as a potential heir to the throne that could make her the first female monarch of the Southeast Asian nation.

King Vajiralongkorn, who ascended the throne in 2016, has not formally announced an heir.

Bajrakitiyabha holds a doctoral degree in law from Cornell University and was the nation's top diplomat to Austria.

She held ambassadorial roles for UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. She is the only daughter of Vajiralongkorn and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali.

The princess had also served in the Attorney General's office and holds the rank of a general in the king's Royal Security Command unit.