Wild leopard leaves 15 injured after rampage through Indian town

The leopard jumped on a moving van and attacked several people.

At least 15 people were injured when a wild leopard went on a rampage in the Indian state of Assam.

The animals do not usually attack human beings unless provoked, but terrifying footage shared on social media on Tuesday (local time) showed the animal leaping over a barbed wire fence – much higher than the height of any human being – and launching itself at a moving van.

Those injured had been bitten by the animal but were all expected to make a full recovery.

Officials said the animal first attacked forest officials at the Rain Forest Research Institute on the outskirts of the city of Jorhat, before fleeing the campus and entering into neighbouring villages under the cover of dense tea garden vegetation.

“Some residents had a close shave as the leopard was roaming in their courtyards. Many of the injured were bitten and needed hospitalisation but they seem to be out of danger now,” said Ranjit Konwar, a divisional forest officer in Jorhat.

After a two-day search, the animal was successfully tranquilised on Thursday and will undergo a medical examination before it is released into Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, which is also home to the world’s largest population of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros.

A video posted on social media appeared to show the leopard attempting unsuccessfully to pull a large tranquiliser dart out of its neck.

It is unclear why the animal attacked people without provocation – the Jorhat police described its behaviour as “erratic” – but it seems the animal had left the nearby Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in the search for food, officials added.

Human-animal conflict is on the rise in India due to rampant deforestation and encroachment into animal’s habitats.

India is expected to surpass China to become the world’s most populous country next year and there is a constant demand for new housing and public sector infrastructure, like water purification or food processing facilities.

The city of Mumbai, which has a historic leopard population in its Sanjay Gandhi National Park, has also seen a spike in attacks on humans.

Many local residents blame the recent construction of illegal hotels, office blocks in forest territory as pushing the cats into the city to search for prey.

In 2021, around 500 people and 100 elephants died in India in human-animal conflicts and India’s Minister of Environment, Bhupendra Yadav, blamed the fatalities on increasing “competition for resources”.