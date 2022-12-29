Watch: Heavy fog causes massive 200-car pile up on a bridge in China

At least one person has been killed in a massive highway pile up involving more than 200 cars in the city of Zhengzhou, in central China.

According to local media, the Yellow River Bridge was covered in heavy morning fog when the accident occurred on Wednesday (local time).

Videos posted on social media show multiple vehicles smashed into each other with sirens ringing in the distance.

Many drivers and passengers were trapped in their cars, and emergency workers, fire rescuers and staff from traffic and health departments raced to the scene to help, The Global Times reported.

One eyewitness told The Global Times that the moisture on the bridge made it extra slippery and the car pileup was several kilometres long.

After the massive accident, Chinese police issued a warning asking vehicles not to cross the bridge due to the heavy fog, CNN reported.

Screengrab More than 200 vehicles were involved in the pileup, caused by fog, according to local media.

“In the winter the temperature is low and there is often heavy fog,” traffic police posted on their official account on Weibo.

Police shut down the bridge during rescue operations, with traffic resuming later in the afternoon.