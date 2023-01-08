17 dead in car crash amid holiday travel rush in China

The annual Lunar New Year holiday travel rush is under way in China. (File photo)

A major car crash in southern China has killed 17 people and injured 22 others as the annual Lunar New Year holiday travel rush got under way, authorities say.

The accident occurred outside the city of Nanchang in Jiangxi province on Sunday, according to the local traffic management brigade. It wasn't clear how many vehicles or what types were involved and the cause was under investigation, the brigade said.

Website Jimu News quoted a local resident as saying the victims were mourners from the village of Taoling who had set up a funeral tent on the side of the road, as is common in rural China, and were hit by a passing truck as they were preparing to travel to the local crematorium in the morning.

Several of the victims were her neighbours, the woman – identified only by her surname, Deng – told the site, which is published by the Hubei Daily newspaper based in a neighbouring province.

READ MORE:

* Minister: No plans to Covid test Chinese arrivals due to 'minimal public health risk'

* Tests on travellers from China offer rare snapshot of Covid chaos

* China’s Covid situation is dire, but it shouldn’t pose a big risk to other countries

* China's borders reopen but don't expect pre-pandemic tourist numbers for another year

* Still not over yet: The destinations where Covid rules are coming back, or never left

* Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' Covid-19 measures imposed on Chinese travellers



Jimu quoted another unidentified villager as confirming that version of events, adding that the scene had already been cleaned up. The condition of the injured was not known.

Major traffic accidents, often caused by fatigued drivers and poorly maintained or overloaded vehicles, used to be common, but tighter regulations have reduced their frequency in recent years.

Enforcement efforts on the condition of vehicles and drivers and passenger numbers are redoubled around the time of the holiday, China’s most important for family gatherings when tens of millions of migrant workers return to their hometowns.

With the end of most Covid-19 restrictions, the number of such trips is expected to double this year to more than 2 billion on and around the week-long festival season that starts this year on January 22.