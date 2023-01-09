Families shed tears of joy as China reopens border with Hong Kong after three years

Beijing began a gradual reopening of its land and sea borders with Hong Kong on Sunday for the first time in almost three years, as part of its move to roll back onerous pandemic restrictions that largely prevented travel into China.

Photos taken at airports and train stations that connect Hong Kong with the mainland on Sunday showed emotional travellers headed to reunite with family and friends.

This weekend also marked the start of the Lunar New Year holiday period in China, when millions of people typically travel from the cities where they live and work to their hometowns to celebrate with family.

Hong Kong's secretary for security, Chris Tang Ping-keung, said on Sunday morning that 7,000 people had left for the mainland, with more expected to do so throughout the day, the South China Morning Post reported.

It is the latest move by Beijing to roll back the "zero-Covid" approach it has championed since the start of the pandemic, but which has come with a heavy human and economic cost. The ending of many restrictions has caused infections to spike in the mainland, fuelling global concerns about China's reopening.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images A man hugs his daughter as he arrives at Beijing Capital Airport.

In addition to reopening its land and sea crossings with Hong Kong, Beijing eliminated its requirement for travellers to quarantine upon arrival in mainland China.

Travellers seeking to enter Hong Kong from the mainland will still need to produce a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure or arrival.

The change is significant, given that travellers seeking to enter the mainland previously had to shoulder the cost of days-long stays in quarantine hotels – and accept the risk that, if they tested positive for the coronavirus while there, they could be taken to a government facility until they recovered.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images A woman shares a moment with her partner at the Beijing Capital Airport.

While Sunday marked a major step towards normalising travel to mainland China, Hong Kong authorities said the reopening would be gradual at first – particularly amid concerns in Hong Kong about an influx of travellers from the mainland, where coronavirus infections are believed to have surged, even as official data shows them to be relatively low.

In addition to the requirement for negative PCR tests for travellers from the mainland, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said Thursday there would be a daily cap of 60,000 on the number of people allowed to cross the border each way.

In Hong Kong, some residents have expressed concern that inbound travellers seeking access to medicines that are in short supply on the mainland could create shortages and strain the city's health-care system.

Aboard subway trains heading towards Lok Ma Chau, a land crossing between Hong Kong and the mainland, photos showed staff members holding signs reminding travellers of their obligation to produce a recent negative PCR test.

Hong Kong scrapped many of its Covid rules in December. Though it kept in place a requirement for inbound travellers to produce a negative coronavirus test upon arrival, it said overseas travellers could submit either a PCR test or the more easily obtainable antigen test, while it said travellers from the mainland still had to submit a PCR test.

Authorities in Beijing have vigorously criticised countries that have recently implemented similar requirements for Chinese travellers, calling them politically motivated.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images A woman reacts emotionally after her partner arrives in Beijing.

Airports in China were also filled on Sunday with people reuniting with loved ones from overseas, as the lifting of restrictions meant some travellers from outside China could enter the mainland without quarantining for the first time since 2020 – though the volume of flights remained significantly below pre-pandemic levels. The mainland remains shut to foreign tourists.

Photos from the international arrival hall at Beijing Capital Airport showed romantic partners, families and parents and children embracing.