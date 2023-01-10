China holds strike drills near Taiwan as German lawmakers visit island

The exercises beginning Sunday coincided with the visit of a group of German lawmakers who landed in Taiwan on Monday morning.

The Chinese military is holding large-scale joint combat strike drills, sending warplanes and navy vessels towards Taiwan, both the Chinese and Taiwanese defence ministries said.

Leading the delegation is the Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, who leads the German Parliament’s Defence Committee.

The German lawmakers will meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, as well as Taiwan’s National Security Council head and the Mainland Affairs Council, which handles issues related to China.

China has stepped up its pressure on Taiwan’s military in recent years by sending warplanes or navy vessels on an almost-daily basis towards the self-ruled island. China claims sovereignty over the island, which split from the mainland in 1949 after a civil war.

Sunday's exercises have continued into Monday, Taiwan’s defence ministry said, monitoring Chinese warplanes and navy vessels on its missile systems.

China’s actions “have severely disrupted the peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and surrounding waters”, the ministry said.

Over the course of 24 hours between 6am Sunday and 6am Monday, China's People's Liberation Army flew 57 warplanes and four ships towards Taiwan, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said in a statement on Monday morning.

Twenty-eight of those planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary that both sides had previously stood by.

China announced the drills around 11pm on Sunday, saying their “primary target was to practice land-strikes and sea assaults”, according to a statement from Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command.

Andy Wong/AP People in Beijing cross an intersection near a large screen promoting the Chinese army.

At the end of December, China sent a record 71 planes and seven ships towards Taiwan, the largest such scale exercise in 2022.

Taiwan will hold its annual two-day military drills starting on Wednesday. The exercise ahead of Lunar New Year holidays is aimed at showcasing its defence capabilities.