Donors pledge over $14 billion to help Pakistan rebuild after devastating floods

Dozens of countries and international institutions have pledged more than US$9 billion (NZ$14 billion) to help Pakistan recover and rebuild from devastating summer floods described by the UN chief as “a climate disaster of monumental scale”.

The flooding killed more than 1,700 people, destroyed more than 2 million homes, and covered as much as one-third of the country at one point, causing damage totalling more than US$30 billion, officials say. Large swathes of the country remain underwater, with millions living near contaminated or stagnant waters, the UN says.

The sum from donors is set to balloon further at a UN-backed conference.

After a midday break, Pakistani Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that US$8.57 billion had been offered up to that point – exceeding an initial target to meet half the government's estimated needs of some US$16.3 billion to respond to the flooding. The other half is expected to come from the Pakistani government.

Aurangzeb listed the top donors as the Islamic Development Bank, with US$4.2 billion; the World Bank, at US$2 billion; and the Asian Development Bank, at US$1.5 billion.

She added that the European Union had pledged US$93 million, Germany US$88 million, China US$100 million, and Japan US$77 million. The United States said separately it was doubling its allocation, announcing another US$100 million on top of a similar amount already committed to Pakistan.

The interim tally from Aurangzeb did not include, for example, a pledge of US$1 billion from Saudi Arabia. Wealthy and traditionally generous Nordic countries and others were continuing to announce their commitments on Monday afternoon.

The conference has shaped up as a test case of just how much wealthy nations would pitch in to help developing-world countries like Pakistan manage the impact of climatic swoons, and brace for other disasters.

Muhammad Sajjad/AP People queue to buy subsidised sacks of wheat flour in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General António Guterres attended in-person and other world leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took part virtually.

“We need to be honest about the brutal injustice of loss and damage suffered by developing countries because of climate change,” Guterres told the gathering. “If there is any doubt about loss and damage – go to Pakistan. There is loss. There is damage. The devastation of climate change is real.”

Guterres said that people in South Asia are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts than elsewhere, and his “heart broke” when he saw the devastation left behind from Pakistan's floods.

“No country deserves to endure what happened to Pakistan,” he said. "But it was especially bitter to watch that country’s generous spirit being repaid with a climate disaster of monumental scale."

Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP UN chief Antonio Guterres and Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif.

In November’s UN climate talks, countries agreed to set up a fund for loss and damage caused by climate change. The details of the fund will be worked out by a committee this year. Vulnerable nations like Pakistan would be expected to receive compensation from the fund.

Many scientists, policymakers and others say emissions of heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, mostly by industrialised countries, over generations are largely to blame for a warming global climate.

Many countries already doled out cash, supplies and other support for Pakistan in the immediate follow-up to the flooding – and Monday's conference co-hosted by the UN and Pakistani government, and attended by 44 countries as well as many international organisations, aimed to complement and build on previous outlays.

Muhammad Sajjad/AP People queue to buy subsidised sacks of wheat flour in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Thousands of Pakistanis are still living in open areas in makeshift homes and tents near the stagnant water in southern Sindh and in some areas in southwestern Baluchistan, the two worst-flood hit provinces in Pakistan.

Unicef warned on Monday that up to 4 million children are still living near contaminated and stagnant floodwaters, risking their survival and well-being, more than four months after a national state of emergency was declared in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sharif likened the flooding to “a tsunami from the sky”. He said the flooding immediately affected 33 million people and destroyed more than 2 million homes, adding that the ferocity of the flowing water damaged over 8,000km of roads, and more than 3,100km of railway track.

“Today’s meeting is an attempt to give my people another chance at getting back on their feet,” Sharif said. “We are racing again time” to help the victims amid a harsh winter, and in the worst-affected areas where schools and health systems have collapsed, he added.

Alluding to a catchphrase often used in military contexts, he said: “Pakistan needs a new ‘coalition of the willing’: One that can save lives and put them on a path to responsible global citizenship.”

Pakistan played down initial expectations of big-ticket contributions, and has downgraded what was originally billed as a pledging conference to a “support” conference – in anticipation that not just funding will be offered up by donors.

Organisers hope the conference will underpin a recovery and build resilience after the punishing floods between June and October, which also damaged 2 million houses and washed away 13,000km of roads. At one point, a third of the country was submerged.

The world body says funding raised so far for Pakistan’s flood victims will run out this month, and an emergency appeal launched in October has garnered only about a third of the US$816 million sought for food, medicines and other supplies for Pakistanis.

Pakistan plays a negligible role in global warming and emits less than 1% of heat-trapping carbon dioxide, but like other developing countries, it has been vulnerable to climate-induced devastation, experts say.

The country has seen extreme heat, glacial melt and rising sea levels in recent years.

Climate scientists found that the floods in Pakistan were worsened by global heating although economic, societal and construction-oriented factors also played a role.