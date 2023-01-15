Left high and dry, the unfinished 1km skyscraper in the Saudi desert

The Kingdom Centre tower in central Riyadh in Saudia Arabia is 311m, about one third of the proposed Jeddah Tower.

In a scrubby patch of desert outside Saudi Arabia’s commercial capital stands a half-built skyscraper; a 300m concrete shell with no windows or doors, surrounded by litter, rusting steel and unmanned cranes.

The Jeddah Tower, its developers claim, will one day be the tallest building in the world: a marvel of engineering that will stretch a kilometre into the air – so high that its 59 lifts, hung on carbon fibre cables, will travel twice as fast as their more ordinary counterparts.

Yet for the past five years, since the head of the company behind the tower was imprisoned in the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh on the orders of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the unfinished structure has stood empty.

Now the project’s main backer, the billionaire businessman Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal – who returned to public life several years ago following his dramatic falling out with the crown prince – has said construction of the £1 billion (NZ$1.9b) project is about to resume.

“Soon the Jeddah tower, the tallest in the world, will be completed,” he said in a video published by a Saudi blogger last summer.

Persistent rumours suggest that the ambitions for the tower have been scaled down to about a third of its originally planned height.

The developers deny this.

“At the time of completion it will be the highest tower in the world,” said Talal al-Maiman, chief executive of Kingdom Holding Company (KHC), bin Talal’s conglomerate, and a board member of Jeddah Economic Company, which owns the tower (and which is in turn partly owned by KHC).

The original plans, by the Chicago firm Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, envisaged a 265-floor tower reaching around 1000m into the air, more than 170m higher than the Burj Khalifa in Dubai – the tallest building in the world – which Smith also designed.

It would be so tall, they claimed, that the temperature would be four degrees cooler at the top than the bottom. It is intended to be the centrepiece of Jeddah Economic City, a £1.6 billion urban development created by KHC, that will bring Jeddah into the future.

“From a pure structural standpoint, there really is no issue with it,” said John Peronto of Thornton Thomasetti, the structural engineers for the project.

There may be a political obstacle, though. Almost 965km inland in Riyadh, the power base of the ruling al-Saud family, an even more ambitious project is under way: a 2km-tall tower built under the direct control and supervision of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and, by extension, the crown prince, known as MBS.

MBS is the driving force behind a rapid social and economic transformation of Saudi Arabia, branded as Vision 2030.

Billions are being poured into megaprojects, including the futuristic desert city of Neom. The Jeddah Tower, however, was not originally MBS’s project.

It originated with bin Talal, a grandson of Ibn Saud, the kingdom’s founder, who was locked up in the Ritz Carlton in 2017 along with dozens of other royals and industry leaders accused of corruption by the crown prince.

He was released in 2018, allegedly after paying billions of dollars. Al-Maiman denied any link between the work on the tower stopping in 2017 and bin Talal’s arrest.

He said the delays stemmed from problems with the Bin Laden group, a construction company that in 2011 signed a £1 billion contract to build it.

When asked when the project would be finished, Al-Maiman estimated that once the problems with the contractors were resolved, which would take around six months, the tower could be built in three years.

“So let’s say three years from June of 2023,” he added. “And I would like to reiterate, the minimum height of this tower is 1000m.”

