Co-pilot of downed Nepal passenger plane was widow of pilot killed in 2006 crash

Anju Khatiwada, 44, was the co-pilot of the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed in Nepal with 72 people on board.

The co-pilot of a plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday, leaving no known survivors, was the wife of a pilot killed in a plane crash almost 17 years ago.

Reuters reports that co-pilot Anju Khatiwada, 44, began flying for Nepal’s Yeti Airlines in 2010, four years after her husband died when the small passenger plane he was piloting crashed just before landing.

“(Khatiwada’s) husband, Dipak Pokhrel, died in 2006 in a crash of a Twin Otter plane of Yeti Airlines in Jumla,” airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula told Reuters.

“She got her pilot training with the money she got from the insurance after her husband's death.”

The spokesman said Khatiwada had more than 6400 hours of flying time and had flown the route previously.

The plane Khatiwada was co-piloting went down on Sunday night (local time) while approaching a new airport in the resort town of Pokhara.

At least 70 of the 72 people on board have been confirmed dead.

Video appeared to show the plane stall, a situation in which a plane loses lift, especially likely at low airspeeds.

It then plummeted into a gorge and burst into flames.

The flight’s manifest showed the plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members, Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

Along with 57 Nepalese passengers, there were 15 foreigners on board: five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France.

The Sydney Morning Herald has identified the Australian passenger as Myron Love, a 29-year-old school teacher from Sydney.

His condition is not known, but the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said its embassy was “urgently seeking to confirm the welfare of the Australian” on board the flight. “Owing to our privacy obligations we are unable to provide further comment,” a spokesperson said.

Yunish Gurung/AP Rescuers scour the crash site for survivors after a passenger plane went down in Pokhara, Nepal.

The body of the flight’s captain, Kamal KC, had been recovered and identified, the airline spokesman said.

While Khatiwada’s body has not yet been identified, reports out of Nepal say there have been no survivors discovered in the wreckage, which is the country's deadliest air accident in three decades.

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the aircraft were recovered on Monday and will be sent for analysis. It is hoped they will help investigators determine what caused the plane to crash in clear weather.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was completing the 27-minute flight from the capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara, 200km west, when it suddenly descended just before landing.

There have been 42 fatal plane crashes recorded in Nepal since 1946.

- with reporting from AP