Leading Pakistani lawyer shot dead as part of alleged blood feud

Prominent lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi was killed by a man disguised as a lawyer at Peshawar High Court in Pakistan.

One of Pakistan’s most distinguished lawyers has been shot dead in court as part of an alleged blood feud.

Latif Afridi, a well-known champion of human rights who regularly stood up to the Taliban and the abuses of Pakistan’s military, was shot six times at point-blank range in Peshawar High Court on Monday.

Challenging the Islamist group or Islamabad’s powerful army has had fatal consequences for a number of high-profile Pakistani figures.

However, the assassination of Afridi, known as Latif Lala, was reported to be the result of a vendetta between distant relatives in his influential legal family.

“Don’t shoot, I had a feud with him and I have taken my revenge,” witnesses reported the killer saying after the attack. The man was dressed as a lawyer.

Video of the aftermath showed Afridi, wearing full judicial robes, slumped lifeless in an easy chair.

Pakistan’s court system is weighed down by a backlog of millions of cases and until recently courts did not run in the tribal lands along the border with Afghanistan.

Disputing parties in northwest Pakistan instead frequently pursue justice through an informal “jirga” system, with elders attempting to hash out quick and summary verdicts.

When that system breaks down blood feuds can erupt.

Muhammad Sajjad/AP Afridi was shot dead in court as part of an alleged blood feud.

Disputes, often over the ownership of land, can run for decades and claim many lives before they are ended through mediation and tribal councils.

Adnan Samiullah Afridi, the law student who was arrested at the scene, was remanded in police custody for two days on suspicion of murder.

The suspect is the son of Samiullah Afridi, a senior lawyer killed in 2015 after representing Shakeel Afridi, the doctor jailed for his alleged role in helping the CIA to run a fake vaccination programme to find Osama bin Laden’s hideout.

Samiullah Afridi worked on the case with Latif “Lala” Afridi – the two are loosely related.

After the doctor was jailed for 33 years, Samiullah received death threats and was shot dead in 2015. A Taliban splinter group claimed responsibility, but the dead lawyer’s family instead blamed Latif Afridi's relatives.

Four years later, Wazir Akbar, a first cousin of Latif Afridi, was shot dead by unnamed men in a killing widely thought to be carried out by Samiullah Afridi’s family.

There were then reportedly several unsuccessful attempts to settle the matter through negotiation over the years.

However in 2021, Judge Aftab Afridi – brother of Samiullah – was killed alongside his wife, grandson and daughter-in-law, as they drove from Peshawar to Islamabad.

Latif Afridi condemned the killing and said he had played no part, but Samiullah's family blamed him.

Ismail Khan, a local lawyer, told The Telegraph: “Latif Lala has fallen to a family feud but actually, he wasn’t involved in the assassination of anyone. Time will tell us that he was innocent.”

Afridi, the former president of Pakistan’s Supreme Court Bar Association, was buried in Peshawar on Tuesday (local time). Nawaz Sharif, three-time prime minister of Pakistan, praised him as “a brave and honest man who devoted his life to constitutional supremacy, rule of law, and protection of civil rights”.

Dr Zubair Zahir, president of the provincial doctors association, said Afridi had been down to earth and simple and had often taken on cases free of charge.

He said: “His role towards the betterment of humanity is matchless.”