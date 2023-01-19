Three children die after throats were slit by kite strings during festival in India

The victims, including children aged two, three and seven, died at the Uttarayan kite festival in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Six people have been killed after their throats were slit by glass-coated kite strings used in competitions.

The victims, including children aged two, three and seven, died at the Uttarayan kite festival in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

The strings are razor-sharp because they are coated with powdered glass, and because they are made of plastic they do not break easily. All the victims bled to death after being cut.

In separate incidents at the festival, where 200 people were injured, two children died after scooters on which they were riding with their parents hit strings that had been cut during the competition and were left dangling from trees and buildings. The third child was walking home with her mother when she walked into a string.

READ MORE:

* India's longest court case ends after 70 years

* China’s economic growth slumps to 3% as population falls for first time in decades

* Nepal plane crash: black boxes found as hunt for last victims continues



The glass-coated strings have been banned since 2016; however, critics say there has been little enforcement. It is a tradition in India and other parts of south Asia for kite-flying enthusiasts to have duels in the skies using the sharp strings to cut a rival's kite.

Kite flying competitions are very popular throughout India with traders making tissue paper designs to sell"You shut one street seller down and another two replace him. Bans don't work. It is up to Indians themselves to realise they are killing people," Arun Sarao, a policeman who works in Delhi, said.

When people feel the string caught around their necks they panic and pull at it to try to remove it, often cutting themselves further. Last August three people died after becoming entangled in kite strings in the space of 20 days.

Narendra Kumar, a young delivery agent, was on his scooter when the string wrapped around his windpipe. In his panic he fell off his scooter and was run over by a car. Some scooter riders have become so worried about being caught in dangling kite strings that they have resorted to wearing an improvised foam belt around their necks.

- The Times, London