What you need to know about the Lunar New Year

Countries around the world are gearing up to celebrate the Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, next week.

It is a huge event for billions of people filled with celebrations and long-held cultural traditions.

Cities are preparing to roll out a host of events to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

What is Lunar New Year?

Lunar New Year, also commonly referred to as Chinese New Year, starts on Sunday, January 22.

It's the start of the new year on the Chinese calendar.

How do people celebrate Lunar New Year?

Most Asian countries celebrate Lunar New Year, as well as those with major Chinese populations, including Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

Lunar New Year usually falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice, which makes it move every year.

There are many traditional celebrations that occur during the Lunar New Year.

Vicktoria Johnson/Stuff 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.

This includes senior family members handing out red envelopes containing money to younger ones.

Cleaning the house before the new year to get rid of back luck and decorating the house with special symbols are also common.

Red is a commonly seen colour during the Lunar New Year celebrations as it is the symbol of joy.

Red lanterns are often displayed during the celebrations.

Heng Sinith/AP Lion dancing is a traditional part of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Dancing dragons or lions, accompanied by the beating of drums, are said to banish evil spirits.

Reunion family dinners are also held on the eve of the Lunar New Year.

Is Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year the same thing?

Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year are usually terms used synonymously, however, the two can be celebrated on different dates in different cultures.

The different names can also be used in different countries.

Bevan Read/Stuff The Auckland Lantern festival will form part of the Auckland celebrations in early February.

In China, the festival and holiday period is more commonly referred to as Spring Festival.﻿

Why is Lunar New Year important?

The Lunar New Year marks the start of a new year, according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

The celebrations are deeply rooted in history.

It marks a time of year for friends and family to spend time together.

What is the Chinese New Year animal for 2022?

The animal for 2022 is the Rabbit.

Every year has a different animal, based on the Chinese zodiac.

Each year in a 12-year cycle is represented by a zodiac animal, each with its own attributes.

The animals are the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

Each person has an animal that corresponds with the year they were born and it can represent important details in their life.