Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says country on the brink over falling birth rate

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has raised alarm bells over the country’s rapid drop in births, saying the situation had reached “a critical point” that required strong intervention.

In a speech on Monday (local time), Kashida pledged action, saying his government’s “policy measures to fight against the declining birth rate” would be “on an unprecedented scale”.

With births in Japan expected to fall below 800,000 in 2022, Kishida said the nation was “at a critical point with regard to whether it can maintain its social functions” and it was “now or never”.

“We cannot waste any time on the policies for children and childrearing support. We must establish a children-first economic society and turn around the birth rate.”

READ MORE:

* China’s economic growth slumps to 3% as population falls for first time in decades

* The age of the grandparent has arrived

* Japan's parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM



Japan’s population of more than 125 million has been declining for 14 years and is projected to fall to 86.7m by 2060.

A shrinking and ageing population has huge implications for the economy and national security. According to World Bank data, Japan now has the world's second-highest proportion of people aged 65 and over – about 28% – after the tiny state of Monaco.

Kishida on Monday pledged to bolster financial support for families with children, including more scholarships, and said he would compile a set of measures of “different dimensions”.

So far, efforts to encourage people to have more babies have had limited impact despite subsidies for pregnancy, childbirth and childcare.

Eugene Hoshiko/AP Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Some experts say government subsidies still tend to target parents who already have children rather than removing difficulties that are discouraging young people from starting families.

Japan is the world’s third-biggest economy but living costs are high and wage increases have been slow. The conservative government has lagged behind on making society more inclusive for children, women and minorities.

China last week reported its first drop in population for 60 years, as its economic growth slumped to 3%.

- with Stuff reporters