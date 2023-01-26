North Korea's cyber thieves fund missiles with huge crypto heist

North Korea stole US$100 million from an American cryptocurrency exchange last year as part of the Communist regime’s effort to fund its missile and nuclear weapons programmes, the US government has said.

The FBI said the Lazarus Group, a hacking organisation believed to be run by the North Korean government, was responsible for the theft last June of the funds from Harmony’s Horizon, a crypto “bridge” that enables owners of different digital currencies to convert them into one another.

The group is associated with North Korea’s Reconnaissance General Bureau, which carries out foreign espionage. It has also been blamed for a US$625 million crypto theft last March from an online game called Axie Infinity, and for attacks on cryptocurrency companies in Tokyo.

The FBI appears to have identified Lazarus as the perpetrator after it used other cryptocurrency mechanisms to launder the currency stolen from Harmony’s Horizon.

The South Korean spy agency estimated that North Korea had stolen US$1.2 billion in cryptocurrencies since 2017.

Chainalysis, a US cybersecurity company, calculated that it had taken more than $1 billion last year alone.

According to a report by UN experts last year, Kim Jong Un’s regime is using stolen cryptocurrency to pay for its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

North Korean state-sponsored crime dates back to the 1970s when diplomats who were based in Scandinavian countries began dealing in items such as tax-free alcohol, cigarettes, drugs, rhino horn, ivory, weapons and eventually counterfeit dollars in order to earn foreign currency.

In the past decade success in online hacking, which was developed in the so-called Laboratory 110 of Mirim University in Pyongyang, led to early attacks on South Korean company websites and on GPS navigation systems.

In 2014, Lazarus took revenge for a film that had mocked Kim by hacking Sony Pictures, stealing and publishing emails and other data.

Its most notorious coup was the attempt two years later to steal US$1 billion from the Bangladeshi central bank. Most of the transfers were blocked or recovered, although Lazurus stole US$63 million channelled via bank accounts in the Philippines.

In 2017, the WannaCry ransomware, allegedly created by North Korea, affected 300,000 computers in 150 countries, including Britain, where the NHS was targeted. The virus froze computer files unless a ransom was paid in bitcoin.

These thefts typically began when an employee of the exchange innocently opened an email containing a malicious program that gained access to digital wallets in which cryptocurrency was stored.

Kim is believed to have said: “Cyberwarfare, along with nuclear weapons and missiles, is an ‘all-purpose sword’ that guarantees our military’s capability to strike relentlessly.”

THE TIMES, LONDON