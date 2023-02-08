No sign of Kiwi pilot taken hostage despite extensive searches

A New Zealand pilot has reportedly been taken hostage in Indonesia's Papua. Local authorities say police have been sent to the area to locate the pilot and five passengers.

Colleagues hold grave fears for the safety of a Kiwi pilot taken by independence fighters after they stormed his plane in the Papua province of Indonesia, then set it on fire.

Despite an extensive search by police and army officials former Christchurch man Phillip Mark Mehrtens, 37, who is understood to be married with a young son, remains missing since being kidnapped on Tuesday.

Shortly after Mehrtens was seized, separatists’ spokesperson Sebby Sambom said independence fighters from the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization, were responsible for the attack.

Mehrtens was specifically being held because New Zealand, along with Australia and the United States co-operate militarily with Indonesia, he said.

Sambom said they would “never release” Mehrtens unless Indonesia recognised and freed Papua from Indonesian colonialism. In a statement he confirmed Mehrtens was alive but did not reveal his location.

Five passengers who were on board, including a young child, were released because they were indigenous Papuans.

On Wednesday afternoon Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said consular support had been provided to the Mehrtens family but said the Government would be keeping public comments “to a minimum.” Hipkins said the New Zealand Embassy in Jakarta would lead the diplomatic response.

Mehrtens was flying for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air when he was taken hostage, a company he first worked with after finishing flight school, before he returned to New Zealand in 2016, a fellow pilot and former colleague told Stuff.

He said Mehrtens was flying “dangerous pathways” with short runways on steep hills.

“It shows how much of a family person he is, putting himself at risk to earn money to support his family. Phil is the nicest guy, he genuinely is – no one ever had anything bad to say about him.”

The colleague described Mehrtens as a family man.

The plane Mehrtens was flying when he went missing was carrying about 450kg of supplies from an airport in Timika, a mining town in neighbouring Mimika district.

A former Susi Air pilot from New Zealand who spoke to Radio New Zealand said pilots were warned by the airline to take precautions in Papua when he flew there in 2017.

They were advised to keep a low profile, travel in groups, find a driver to take them around when on the ground and not leave the airport compound at night.

Susi Air was known for flying government-commissioned flights carrying mostly freight to remote areas of Indonesia, he said.

These were subsidised by the Indonesian government and were intended to open up regional development.

The man told RNZ Mehrtens could be in “real danger” and said it was almost certain the Indonesian government would not give in to separatist demands.

He had also heard reports of an aircraft being shot at while departing Papua, with bullets found lodged under the pilot's seat.

It is understood Mehrtens grew up in Christchurch and underwent his primary pilot training at the International Aviation Academy at Christchurch Airport in 2007/08 before working overseas for eight years.

In 2016 he moved to Auckland to fly for Jetstar Airways but later moved to Hong Kong in 2019 to fly for Cathay Dragon before it ceased operations in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ed Wray/Getty Images Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common in the impoverished Papua region. (File photo)

His capture has sparked condemnation from human rights groups including Amnesty International Indonesian director Usman Hamid who called on all parties in involved in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law.

Susi Air founder and former Indonesian fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti asked people via a Twitter post to pray with humility and "in the name of humanity" for the safety of Mehrtens and the five passengers who were on board.

Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common in the impoverished Papua region, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.

Papua was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a UN-sponsored ballot that was widely seen as a sham. Since then, a low-level insurgency has simmered in the mineral-rich region, which is divided into two provinces, Papua and West Papua.

Conflict in the region has spiked in the past year, with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed.

Last July, gunmen believed to be separatist rebels killed 10 traders who came from other Indonesian islands and an indigenous Papuan. Sambom later claimed responsibility for the killing, accusing the victims of being spies for the Indonesian government.

Last March, rebel gunmen killed eight technicians repairing a remote telecommunications tower. In December 2018, at least 31 construction workers and a soldier were killed in one of the worst attacks in the province.

Flying is the only practical way of accessing many areas in the mountainous and jungle-clad easternmost provinces of Papua and West Papua.