China insists on getting back spy balloon debris from US

China has demanded the return of debris from the spy balloon shot down off the US coast as American officials said they hoped to "exploit" the wreckage.

The balloon, which was 200ft (61m) tall and carried a payload the size of a small airliner, was shot down over the Atlantic on Saturday (local time) after drifting across US airspace for a week. It passed over American military bases and missile silos in what US officials have condemned as a brazen act of espionage.

The US military has begun an operation to recover the debris to ascertain how the balloon operates and what it may have been looking for.

China, which insisted the device was a civilian balloon conducting weather research that had blown off course, said any debris recovered off the coast of South Carolina would belong to Beijing.

US Navy/AP US Navy sailors recovering the high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

"This balloon does not belong to the US and the Chinese government will continue to firmly safeguard its legitimate interests," Mao Ning, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, said. China accused the US of a "clear overreaction and serious violation of international practice" after US President Joe Biden ordered the balloon to be shot down over open water on Saturday.

In a veiled threat to retaliate against US spy operations over China, Beijing said it reserved the right to take "necessary measures to deal with similar situations".

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said Washington expected to "exploit what we recover and learn even more than we have learnt".

After another Chinese balloon was reported over South America at the weekend, the Pentagon said similar aircraft had entered US airspace at least three times before.

If China has adopted the balloons as a method of surveillance, it is not clear what they hope to spot that is not visible to satellites.

Liu Zheng/AP Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning says the balloon does not belong to the US.

John Kirby, a US national security spokesman, said the debris would "give us a lot more clarity, not only on the capabilities that these balloons have but what China is trying to do with them".

Biden said his administration had made its position clear to China.

Antony Blinken, the secretary of state, postponed a trip to Beijing planned for the weekend.

Biden said: "We've made it clear to China what we're going to do. They understand our position. We're not going to back off."

The mission to shoot down the balloon involved eight aircraft, including two F-22 Raptor stealth fighters. When the single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile hit its target, the pilot of the lead F-22 said: "Splash one. TOI [target of interest]."

The pilot's wingman confirmed: "That is a T-kill [target kill]."

Copyright – The Times, London