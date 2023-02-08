Fake video of Turkey-Syria earthquake spreads online

Harrowing scenes have emerged of locals and rescuers working to pull survivors from the rubble of collapsed buildings after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Turkey-Syria border this week.

In northwest Syria, a crying infant whose mother seemingly gave birth to her while buried underneath a pile of rubble was saved by the town’s locals in a dramatic rescue.

In another part of the country, activist-journalist Karam Kellieh filmed the aftermath of a young girl pulled from a destroyed building, with residents cheering and shouting “God is great”.

In central Turkey, video released by a local NGO showed rescuers extracting a man from the ruins of a hotel that had been completely levelled.

But among the scenes of bravery and desperation, social media has been flooded with misleading content wrongly attributed to the effects of the earthquake.

In one video viewed more than 1.3 million times on Twitter, footage of the 2021 Miami Beach condominium collapse is wrongly attributed to a location in Turkey.

In another, a Twitter user posted video of the 2017 mini tsunami in South Africa with the caption “drone footage of tsunami and earthquake in Turkey”.

The horrific scene of the 2020 Beirut port explosion has also been shared with the caption “nuclear plant explode due to earthquake in Turkey”, garnering over 1.4 million views.

Lorenzo Tugnoli/AP The aftermath of the 2020 port explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

In the immediate aftermath of catastrophic events, it is easy for misleading and unverified information to spread quickly.

There still remains a lot of uncertainty about the extent of the earthquake’s impact across Turkey and Syria as rescue efforts continue.

The World Health Organisation has warned the death toll is likely to grow significantly and could eventually exceed 20,000.