China prepares to shoot down unknown flying object near coast

China has said it is preparing to shoot down an unidentified flying object near its coast after the US shot down another balloon over Canadian airspace.

On Sunday (local time), maritime authorities in Shandong province, eastern China, made the announcement – reported by state media – in a warning to fishermen.

They said an unknown object was flying over waters near the coastal city of Rizhao and they were preparing to shoot it down, asking fishing boats to “assist in taking photos to collect evidence” if the unidentified object fell into nearby waters.

Beijing has yet to make any official comment on the alleged airspace violation.

The announcement followed the shooting down of three objects above the US and Canada in seven days. On February 4, the US shot down what it said was a large Chinese spy balloon.

China said it was a weather balloon that had blown off course and criticised Washington for “an obvious over-reaction”. The incident further raised tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

On Friday (local time), the US shot down an unknown object, about the size of a small car, in the skies over Alaska, saying it posed a threat to civilian flights, with another object shot down on Saturday (local time) after it “violated” Canadian airspace.

Chuck Schumer, the senate majority leader, said on Sunday the US believed the two most recent objects were also balloons, but smaller than the first.

Taiwan Ministry of Defence/AP A Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location.

Washington also added five Chinese companies and a research institute connected to Beijing’s suspected spying balloon programme to an export blacklist.

On Saturday, Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, said an American fighter jet had shot down an unidentified object flying high over Canada’s remote Yukon territory, around 160 kilometres from the US border, on his orders.

Anita Anand, Canada’s defence minister, refused to speculate on whether the object had come from China. “We are continuing to do the analysis on the object and we will make sure that analysis is thorough,” she told a press conference in Ottawa.

The developments have raised many questions, including where the objects are coming from and why so many have recently appeared.

An unnamed American official told The Washington Post that analysts have started looking at more unfiltered information from radars and sensors following the incursions.

The official said it was unclear whether that was why so many objects had recently surfaced, or whether they were part of a more deliberate action by an unknown country or adversary.

After the news broke that China was preparing to shoot down an object, Hu Xijin, a wn nationalist commentator in China, wrote on Twitter: “This year can be called the year of UFO. It’s so mysterious.”