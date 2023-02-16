Meet the 10-year-old being primed to take charge of North Korea

Amid the formidable firepower on display at North Korea’s massive military parade last week, an elegant white horse was spotted marching alongside the regime’s largest nuclear missiles and ranks of goose-stepping soldiers.

The symbolism of a white horse, typically the favoured Orlov Trotter, has long been ingrained in the mythology of the ruling Kim dynasty and deployed to project the personal strength and prowess of Kim Jong Un as “supreme leader”.

But this time, the propaganda did not focus on Kim’s own prestige, but on that of his young daughter. The horse, revealed state media, was the “most loved” of the leader’s “beloved” child.

It was a further hint of the rapid ascendancy of a young girl who some experts believe is being primed for leadership of the world’s most secretive state, cementing her legitimacy as a descendant of the ruling family’s self-proclaimed “royal” bloodline.

READ MORE:

* Too early to say if Kim's daughter is his successor, South Korea says

* North Korea's 'first daughter': Everything we know about Kim Ju Ae

* North Korea's Kim Jong Un gives clearest sign daughter is heir apparent



Believed to be his second child, Ju Ae, thought to be 10-years-old, grabbed global headlines in November after her first public appearance, sweetly holding hands with her father at a test launch of the new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, a weapon capable of striking the United States.

Since then, her public image has transformed from a ponytailed little girl in red shoes and a white puffer jacket to a poised and stately potential heir, frequently taking centre stage at the country’s most prestigious events. Most recently, North Korea announced a new set of commemorative stamps, with five of the 11 stamps prominently featuring Ju Ae.

Just last week, at a glitzy banquet in Pyongyang’s Yanggakdo Hotel to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the army’s founding, Ju Ae walked along a red carpet with her parents to a standing ovation from military chiefs before sitting at the top table for a lavish meal.

Dressed in low heels, a short black skirt suit and modest white blouse, her clasped hair gave her gravitas beyond her years, resembling a miniature version of her stylish mother, Ri Sol Ju.

Korea News Service via AP, File Kim Ju Ae is reportedly being primed to lead North Korea one day.

She reappeared for a fifth public outing the next night on a VIP balcony, confidently waving and smiling at the roaring crowds gathered in the city’s brightly-lit Kim Il Sung Square to witness a parade of monster missiles.

“The beginning of such a personality cult for Kim Ju Ae suggests that she has been de facto internally designated as the successor although she does not yet have an official status of a successor,” says Cheong Seong-chang, a senior analyst at the Sejong Institute in South Korea.

That lack of transparency, or even official confirmation of her name, has left experts to interpret every nuance of state media coverage.

Dr Cheong believes a choreographed photo at the banquet with Ju Ae at the centre, seated between her mother and father, and flanked by smiling generals, is “actively promoting” the child and “suggests that she will become the next supreme commander of the North Korean army in the future”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, with his wife Ri Sol Ju, left, and his daughter poses with military top officials.

If true, Ju Ae would be following in her father’s footsteps. He too, was chosen at a tender age for a lofty future role, despite not being first in line by birth for the family throne.

According to South Korea’s spy agency, Ju Ae likely has an older sibling aged about 13 and a younger one of six.

Very little is known about the children or their home life and Ju Ae’s name was only revealed by former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who claimed he met her as a baby during a visit to North Korea in 2013.

Her mother Ri Sol Ju, believed to be a 33-year-old former singer with the elite Unhasu Orchestra, is the Pyongyang-raised daughter of a professor and an obstetrician.

The first family attend a military parade in Pyongyang.

Known for her sharp fashion sense and fondness for Western clothes, she has become a style icon to North Korean women and a groundbreaking First Lady, accompanying her husband on state visits abroad.

Since the founding of North Korea in the aftermath of the Second World War, the reclusive state has been run by three generations of the Kim family, who claim the right to rule through their “Paektu bloodline,” named after a volcano considered sacred to Koreans. Under the current dictatorship, the rise of one of Kim’s offspring to power is all but pre-ordained.

According to The Great Successor, a definitive biography of Kim Jong Un by Anna Fifield, a journalist with The Washington Post, his father Kim Jong Il recognised that he had the ruthless cunning needed to run the pariah state and favoured him as a young child over his older siblings to take on his mantle.

Kim grew up believing he was special. His eighth birthday was attended by high-ranking officials who “bowed and deferred” to him, reveals the book, although his status was not publicly known until the year before his father died.

Dr Edward Howell, a North Korea expert at Oxford University, notes that Ju Ae has already been honoured as the “respected” daughter – “a term usually reserved for leaders or their spouses” – but he says it is too early to conclude if she would take over the reins.

Analysts also suspect a propaganda strategy to curate Kim’s own public persona as a family man.

“There is historical precedent for North Korean leaders caring about their image. Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il sought to portray themselves as paternal and maternal leaders; caring for their people as a mother cares for her children, especially during times of crisis,” says Dr Howell.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul, agrees. “The daughter’s public displays of affection suggest her appearances are more immediately about her father. Kim wants to be seen as a leader protecting his people rather than a rights-abusing, nuclear-armed dictator,” he says.

Uncredited/AP North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third left, and his daughter attend a military parade.

The perception of Kim as a loving father draws a jarring contrast with current developments, where his regime is ploughing the national budget into a weapons of mass destruction programme despite reports the country is on the brink of famine.

‘Everybody is trying to stab everybody’

Ju Ae’s emergence is a “show of confidence” that everything is “fine and normal,” says Chun In-bum, a retired lieutenant general who once commanded South Korea’s special forces, adding that designating a successor now would only put that person in danger.

If his daughter was, indeed, the anointed one, she would not be spared the trials of trying to succeed as a woman in a “very chauvinistic society,” he added.

But introducing Ju Ae early could also give the patriarchy more time to get used to the idea of her reign, and, ultimately, the decision may be based on her character.

“The North Koreans do have a selection process. It’s not because you are the oldest or a boy or a girl [that you become ruler], but you have to have the temperament to rule their society,” says General Chun.

“In the end it’s like one of those soap operas where everybody is trying to stab everybody else. As a South Korean, I am worried about the instability that it might all cause on the Korean Peninsula.”

For now, the world is awaiting Kim’s next move – and whether Ju Ae will be by his side.