North Korea conducts second weapons test in three days, fires two missiles

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards its eastern waters on Monday (local time) in a widely condemned weapons test – its second in three days – that prompted Tokyo to request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

The firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile launch Saturday and North Korea’s threats to take an unprecedentedly strong response to US-South Korean military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. Some experts say North Korea is pushing for more powerful weapons so that it can increase its leverage in potential negotiations with the United States.

South Korea’s military said it detected the two missile launches Monday morning from a western coastal town, just north of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital. Japan said both missiles landed in waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone and that no damage involving aircraft and vessels in the area was reported.

According to Japanese and South Korean assessments, the North Korean missiles flew at a maximum altitude of 50-100km and a distance of 340-400km. Those distances suggest South Korea is within striking range.

READ MORE:

* North Korea warns of 'more powerful steps' after confirmed ICBM test

* North Korea threatens unprecedented response to South-US drill

* Meet the 10-year-old being primed to take charge of North Korea



Both South Korea and Japan condemned recent North Korean launches as threats to international peace and violations of UN Security Council resolutions that ban any ballistic activities by North Korea. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that Tokyo was requesting an emergency Security Council meeting to respond to recent North Korean launches.

An initial Security Council briefing led by Assistant Secretary-General for political affairs Khaled Khiari was set for later Monday.

Further council action against North Korea is in doubt after China and Russia, both veto-wielding powers embroiled in separate confrontations with Washington, opposed US-led attempts last year to add fresh sanctions after the North launched dozens of ballistic weapons.

AP This image made from video broadcast by North Korea's KRT shows what it says is a ballistic missile being launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said the new launches highlight “the destabilising impact” of North Korea’s unlawful weapons programmes. It said the US commitments to the defence of South Korea and Japan “remain ironclad”.

North Korea’s state media said long-range artillery units on its western coast fired two rounds Monday morning cross-country towards the eastern waters, in what South Korea’s military called a confirmation of the activities Seoul and Tokyo reported as missile launches. The official Korean Central News Agency said the North Korean artillery rounds simulated strikes on targets up to 395km away.

The North said the launches involved its new 600 millimetre multiple rocket launcher system that could be armed with “tactical” nuclear weapons for battlefield use. South Korean defence officials have viewed the weapons system as a short-range ballistic missile.

“The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the US forces’ action character,” Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement carried by state media.

Jorge Silva/AP Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un

“We are well aware of the movement of US forces’ strategic strike means, (which are) recently getting brisk around the Korean Peninsula."

She could be referring to the US flyover of B-1B long-range, supersonic bombers on Sunday for separate training with South Korea and Japan. The B-1B deployment came as response to North Korea’s launch Saturday of the Hwasong-15 ICBM off its east coast in the country’s first missile test since Jan. 1.

North Korea is extremely sensitive to the deployment of B-1B bombers, which can carry a huge payload of conventional weapons.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that North Korea may make further provocations, such as more missile launches and nuclear tests.

breaking

news Get email alerts for Stuff’s biggest stories Sign up now

North Korea’s state media said Sunday the ICBM test was meant to further bolster its “fatal” nuclear attack capacity and verify the weapon’s reliability and the combat readiness of the country’s nuclear force.

In her statement earlier Sunday, Kim Yo Jong threatened to take additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.

North Korea has steadfastly slammed regular South Korea-US military drills as a practice for a northward invasion, though the allies say their exercises are defensive in nature. Some observers say North Korea often uses its rivals’ drills as a pretext to hone and perfect its weapons systems. They say North Korea would ultimately want to win an international recognition of a legitimate nuclear state to get international sanctions lifted and receive other outside concessions.

The South Korean and US militaries plan to hold a table-top exercise this week to hone a joint response to a potential use of nuclear weapons by North Korea. The allies are also to conduct another joint computer simulated exercise and field training in March.

Uncredited/AP This photo released by the Joint Staff of the Japanese Self-defence Force, shows two F-15 warplanes, foreground and rear left, of the Japanese Self-defence Force and four F-16 fighters of the US Air Force during a bilateral exercise.

Hours after Monday's launches, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Seoul placed unilateral sanctions on four individuals and five institutions it said were involved in illicit activities supporting the North’s nuclear arms development and evasion of sanctions. While South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government has so far placed sanctions on 31 individuals and 35 organisations for supporting the North’s nuclear ambitions, such steps are seen as mostly symbolic considering the lack of business activities between the rivals.

North Korea has claimed to have missiles capable of striking both the US mainland and South Korea with nuclear weapons, but many foreign experts have said North Korea still has some key remaining technologies to master, such as shrinking the warheads small enough to be mounted on missiles and ensuring those warheads survive atmospheric re-entry.

In her statement Monday, Kim Yo Jong reiterated that North Korea has re-entry vehicle technology. She also hit back at South Korean experts who questioned whether North Korea’s ICBMs would be functional in real-war situations.

North Korea set an annual record in 2022 with the launch of more than 70 missiles. North Korea has said many of those weapons tests were a warning over previous US-South Korean military drills. It also passed a law that allows it to use nuclear weapons preemptively in a broad range of scenarios.