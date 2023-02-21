Pilot 'pulled wrong lever' in Nepal plane crash that killed 72 people

A basic blunder by a senior pilot appears to have robbed an airliner of all power, leading to a crash near the Nepalese city of Pokhara last month that killed 72 people.

Captain Kamal KC, an instructor who was acting as co-pilot, pulled the lever that controls the propeller pitch instead of the one that commands the wing flaps on the Yeti Airlines ATR-72 turboprop airliner, according to the preliminary accident report.

Airline professionals voiced amazement that a simple mistake could have brought down the plane as it prepared to land at Pokhara airport on a flight from Kathmandu.

When KC pulled the lever the two propellers rotated into "feathered" pitch, with their blades idling and producing no thrust as the airliner descended to an altitude below 500 feet.

Captain Anju Khatiwada, who was flying the aircraft under the supervision of the instructor, remarked twice that the propellers were not working even when the engines were powered up again, the flight deck voice recording shows. She handed control to the instructor but neither pilot realised that the propellers were feathered. The function, in which the blades' edges face the oncoming wind, is used to reduce drag when engines fail.

As the two struggled to understand their predicament they let the plane slow down dangerously. With alerts sounding on the flight deck, the French-built aircraft lost lift at 300 feet above ground. The left wing stalled and the plane spun to the ground in six seconds, killing the four crew and all 68 passengers including one Briton. Its fall was captured in a chilling video.

Yunish Gurung/AP Rescuers scour the crash site in the wreckage of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal.

The report, made by the Nepal Aircraft Accident Investigation Commission with French and other experts, said there was nothing wrong with the aircraft. The flight recorders showed that KC, sitting in the right seat normally occupied by the first officer or co-pilot, announced that he had lowered the flaps to slow for landing but they did not move. At that moment the "propeller condition" lever that is next to the flap lever was pulled back instead.

Buddhi Sagar Lamichhane, a senior official at the Nepal tourism ministry, said investigators were trying to find out what caused the non-extension of the flaps and why the pilots failed to follow the routine checklists to fix the problem.

Airline pilots were surprised by the apparent lapse by a highly experienced pilot and the subsequent failure of both crew to perform standard checks to catch the error.

Bikram Rai/AP People observe a candlelight vigil in memory of victims of a plane crash in Kathmandu, Nepal.

"As an ATR pilot and instructor for more than 20 years, I find it unbelievable that this could happen," Magnar Nordal, a Bangkok-based pilot, wrote. "Even so, the pilots had several opportunities to rectify the error. When a propeller goes into feather, it produces a distinct sound. When the flaps are extending, the aircraft pitches up, and the pilot has to push the nose down and trim the aircraft," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Juan Browne, an American Airlines pilot with a popular YouTube channel, said that it appeared that the instructor pilot may have grabbed the wrong levers "through inadvertent muscle memory".

Captain Khatiwada, who was training to familiarise herself with the Pokhara, learnt to fly and joined Yeti Airlines after her husband, Dipak Pokhrel, was killed piloting an aircraft for the same airline.

- The Times, London