Wild speculation about spherical object on a Japanese beach gives way to a more prosaic explanation

The metal sphere washed up in Hamamatsu, Japan.

The mystery of a sphere that washed up on a beach in Japan is probably not such a mystery.

The purpose of the sphere, which is about 1.5 metres across, was unclear, reported Japanese news service NHK.

Observers around the world were quick to speculate, with theories ranging from a downed unidentified flying object to a comically large kidney stone.

Locals in Hamamatsu, where the sphere came ashore, dubbed it "godzilla egg", reports the BBC.

But scans revealed it was hollow, and the presence of fixings indicating it could be hooked on to something else led to a more prosaic explanation: it’s probably just a buoy.

Police cordoned off the object, and have said it would soon be removed.