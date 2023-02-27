Head of Paris Fashion Week model found in soup pot

Police said they are charging Abby Choi’s ex-husband’s father and elder brother with murder.

The missing head of a top international model was found in a soup pot, police said on Sunday (local time), as they charged two former in-laws with her murder.

Abby Choi, 28, went missing on Tuesday. Her dismembered legs were found three days later in a fridge in a makeshift butcher's workshop but her head, torso and hands were missing.

On Sunday, police found Choi’s missing head and some ribs in a big soup pot, the South China Morning Post reported.

Police said they were charging her ex-husband’s father and elder brother with murder, while his mother faces one count of perverting the course of justice. The three suspects, aged 31 to 65, will appear in court on Monday.

Choi’s ex-husband, Alex Kwong, 28, was arrested on Saturday afternoon but has not been charged.

The finds followed an extensive search over the weekend at a cemetery and at a flat where her legs had been found earlier in a fridge.

Police also found the model and social media influencer’s identity card and credit cards in the ground floor flat, part of a three-storey house in Tai Po, a surburban part of Hong Kong not far from the border with mainland China.

“Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks,” Superintendent Alan Chung said on Saturday.

The house had been rented by Choi’s former father-in-law a few weeks earlier, according to Chung.

Choi, 28, had been involved in financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family, the superintendent said. The way she handled her financial assets made “some people” unhappy, he added.

Her two children with Kwong are reportedly being cared for by her mother.

Choi appeared on the front cover of a Monaco fashion magazine this month. She had also appeared in publications including Elle, Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar and was a regular at Paris Fashion Week. Her Instagram page, with more than 100,000 followers, has been filled with messages of condolence.