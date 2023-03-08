He sold calendars with yellow ducks. A Thai court jailed him for mocking the king

A Thai man has been sentenced to two years in prison for selling calendars featuring satirical cartoons of yellow ducks that a court said mocked the country’s king.

A Bangkok court ruled that the calendar for 2021, which contained pictures of yellow ducks in various poses, resembled and ridiculed the monarch, a legal aid group said on Tuesday (local time).

Yellow rubber ducks were at one point a tongue-in-cheek symbol of Thailand’s pro-democracy protest movement.

Narathorn Chotmankongsin was accused of violating lese majeste (literally “injured majesty”), the infamous Thai law that calls for three to 15 years’ imprisonment for anyone who defames, insults or threatens the king, the queen, the heir apparent or the regent.

The court declared that six illustrations in the calendar were made to mock the king.

The legal aid group said the 26-year-old defendant had his sentence reduced to two years because he cooperated with the court.

Human Rights Watch issued a statement asking Thai authorities to “quash the sentence and promptly release” the man.

Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images Protesters march to the headquarters of the Royal Thai Army’s 11th Infantry Regiment in 2020.

“Thai authorities are now trying to punish any activity they deem to be insulting the monarchy,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

“This case sends a message to all Thais, and to the rest of the world, that Thailand is moving further away from – not closer to – becoming a rights-respecting democracy.”

The lese majeste law has long drawn criticism for its harshness, as well as a provision that allows anyone to file a complaint, allowing its use for political purposes. In recent years, it has become a focus of pro-democracy activists, who have called for it to be amended or abolished.

Two young female activists seeking its repeal and other judicial reforms are reportedly in critical condition after staging a hunger strike for more than six weeks.

At least 233 people have been charged under the law since November 2021, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Before that, prosecutions had been informally suspended, but they were revived as the protest movement gained strength and made increasingly strong criticisms of the monarchy.

The demands to reform the monarchy have been controversial because, by tradition, the institution has been considered untouchable and a cornerstone of Thai nationalism.