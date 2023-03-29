Businessman accused of killing student in Japan with 'one of the world's most poisonous substances'

A wealthy Japanese businessman has been accused of murdering a student by poisoning her drink with the deadly metallic element thallium.

Kazuki Miyamoto, 37, could face death by hanging if he is convicted of killing Hinako Hamano, 21, in Kyoto. Detectives have also discovered that Miyamoto's aunt, who left him her business after mysteriously falling into a coma in 2020, also had traces of thallium in her body.

Thallium is one of the world's most poisonous substances, and its use as rat poison was banned in many countries more than half a century ago. When Hamano died of respiratory failure three days after becoming ill last October, a doctor became suspicious. As well as discovering thallium in her vomit and urine, police learnt that she had spent the night before her illness with Miyamoto.

It is not clear what the motive for the alleged killing might be. Police have not said explicitly that Miyamoto, who is married, was in a relationship with Hamano. His mobile phone revealed online searches about thallium and its effects.

READ MORE:

* Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison - US police

* The Odyssey of English: The deadly origins of 'toxic'

* Is the poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran a new front in the war against girls’ education?



Police say Miyamoto told them Hamano "suddenly started coughing" but that it was caused by asthma. He said he did not take her to the hospital because he had work to do, and informed Hamano's mother of her poor health. After parting from the stricken woman, however, he played a round of golf rather than working.

When Miyamoto was formally charged, police told Japanese media about a further discovery. Miyamoto's aunt, a businesswoman in her sixties, remains in a coma after collapsing in 2020. When an old sample of her blood was tested, it too was found to contain thallium.

Thallium was used by Graham Young, the "Teacup Poisoner", who killed at least three people in Britain in the 1960s and 1970s.

- The Times, London