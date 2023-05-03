Indonesian woman found dead in airport lift shaft

Authorities are examining CCTV footage as they conduct an investigation into the woman's death.

Authorities have found the body of an Indonesian woman in a lift shaft after she fell to her death at an Indonesian airport.

As reported by the BBC, staff found the body of Aisiah Sinta Dewi after being called to investigate a foul smell.

CCTV footage of the lift shows Dewi trying to force her way through the wrong set of doors of the lift she was in at Kualanamu Airport in Medan.

The video shows her making a phone call before she steps through the gap between the lift and the outside floor.

Her body was found three days later.

It is reported Dewi was phoning her niece to tell her she was trapped in the lift before the accident happened.

Her brother says poor lift security was to blame for his sister’s death.

“This is an international-level airport. How are safety standards like this?” he said. “The response from the staff was very, very unsatisfactory.”

Police are undertaking an investigation into Dewi’s death.