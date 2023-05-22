Australian climber once facing life in wheelchair dies in Everest's death zone

An Australian climber who survived a car crash and was told he might never walk again has died after summiting Mt Everest, according to an expedition organiser and local media reports.

Jason Kennison, 40, is the 10th person to perish on the world's tallest peak this season, after the mining engineer encountered difficulties on Friday while above 8000 metres on Everest, known among climbers as the death zone.

The Himalayan Times reported Kennison had struggled after he had successfully reached Everest's 8849m peak, and he was helped by members of his expedition to an area known as the Balcony, around 450 metres lower than the summit.

Two Sherpa guides had noticed Kennison was behaving abnormally, the Times said.

"They ran out of oxygen and bringing supplement bottles from Camp IV couldn't be possible due to excessive winds,"﻿ Dawa Steven Sherpa, managing director at Asian Trekking, said.

The Balcony is a small platform, situated around 8400m, where climbers can rest and soak up views of the surrounding Himalayan peaks.

Kennison spoke with Today only two months ago, revealing how he had suffered multiple broken bones and a spinal cord injury ﻿after a road accident in 2006 and spent years in recovery, having to learn how to walk again.

Supplied Australian climber Jason Kennison died at the Balcony area above 8000m on Mt Everest.

Doctors told Kennison he might be stuck in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Kennison said he spent "three days﻿ crying in hospital wondering what his future was going to look like".

Discussing his looming Everest climb, Kennison said he was still overcoming his fear of heights and had been using different training techniques to combat vertigo.

"Staying focused (and) believing in myself﻿," were the key mantras he was taking to Nepal, he said, where he was climbing to raise funds for Spinal Cord Injuries Australia to help others in similar situations. ﻿

Before he left for Everest, Kennison described the adventure as "an ambitious feat that I would never have dreamed of, or thought was possible after once being told that I would not be able to walk".

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told 9news.com.au it is providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who has died in Nepal.

"We offer our deepest condolences to their family and friends," a spokesperson said, adding DFAT cannot comment further at this time.

Returning from the summit is always a dangerous part of any climb.﻿

Climbers refer to altitudes above 8000m as ﻿"the death zone" because, at these heights, oxygen levels are insufficient to sustain human life for an extended period.

Climbing in the death zone severely affects the lungs and brain.

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.