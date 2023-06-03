Passenger trains derail in India, more than 280 dead, 900 injured

Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa.

At least 280 people were killed and more than 900 injured in a train collision in eastern India, according to officials and local media.

Many people remain trapped inside train cars and under the wreckage.

A passenger train derailed on Friday in the state of Odisha around 7:20 pm local time, sending some cars careening onto the opposite track, where they were struck by another passenger train, according to local media reports.

A nearby freight train also became ensnared in the pileup.

Fire Services Chief Sudhanshu Sarangi told the Press Trust of India that more than 900 people were hurt.

Rescuers were attempting to free 200 people feared trapped in the wreckage, said D B Shinde, administrator of the state's Balasore district.

Nearly 500 police officers and rescue workers with 75 ambulances and buses responded to the scene, said Pradeep Jena, the top bureaucrat of the Odisha state.

Amitabh Sharma, a railroad ministry spokesperson, said 10 to 12 coaches of one train derailed, and debris from some of the mangled coaches fell onto a nearby track. It was hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction.

Up to three coaches of the second train also derailed.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the derailed Coromandel Express was travelling from Howrah in West Bengal state to Chennai, the capital of southern Tamil Nadu state.

Press Trust of India/AP About 400 people were injured and taken to hospitals, and the cause of the accident was under investigation, officials said.

“I have given out an order to conduct a high-level probe to find out why this accident happened,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Asian News International.

Vaishnaw announced shortly after the crash that victims would be compensated: about US$12,000 to the families of those killed and US$2400 and US$600 to people who had suffered “grievous” and “minor” injuries, respectively.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was distressed by the accident.

“In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” tweeted Modi, who said he had spoken to the railway minister and that “all possible assistance” was being offered.

Despite government efforts to improve rail safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the largest train network under one management in the world.

In August 1995, two trains collided near New Delhi, killing 358 people in the worst train accident in India’s history.

Most train accidents are blamed on human error or outdated signalling equipment.

More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, travelling on 64,000 kilometres of track.