Four-lane motorway bridge collapses for second time in over a year

A four-lane motorway bridge in India collapsed for the second time in two years, highlighting what many said was corruption in government.

Video on social media showed a 250-metre segment of the 3.6 kilometre-long concrete bridge collapse and melt away into the River Ganges.

The clip was shared online, drawing anger and ridicule over what locals said was emblematic of a corner-cutting culture in construction.

No casualties have been reported so far, but some people were said to be missing.

Construction on the bridge was scheduled for completion in 2019, but faced multiple delays, including those caused by an earlier collapse on April 30, 2022 because of strong winds and rain.

While no action was taken against the construction company, India’s government commissioned a report from the Indian Institutes of Technology to examine any flaws in the structure.

The institute advised that one segment be demolished, but work continued.

Bridge ‘should have been made more strong’

Some officials said that Monday’s bridge collapse showed the lessons of its previous collapse had not been learnt, with corruption being the cause.

Screenshot/Youtube It was the second time the bridge collapsed in two years.

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of the state of Bihar, promised “strict action”, adding: “It is not being constructed correctly. That is why it is collapsing. It should have been made more strong.”

India’s infrastructure has long been marred by safety concerns, sometimes leading to major disasters on highways and bridges. Builders often use poor quality construction materials to cut costs.

Last October, a colonial-era suspension bridge collapsed in the town of Morbi, Gujarat, plunging hundreds of people into the River Machchhu and killing 135.

Train crash investigation launched

Meanwhile, an official investigation into the country’s deadliest rail crash in more than two decades began after preliminary findings pointed to signal failure as the likely cause for a collision that killed at least 275 people and injured 1200.

The disaster struck last Friday, when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, jumped the tracks and hit another passenger train passing in the opposite direction near the district of Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha.