Rare 800-kilogram goblin shark trawled from depths of Taiwan seas

This story was originally published on 9news and is republished with permission.

L﻿and-dwellers have been given a glimpse at one of the rarest and bizarre sharks lurking in the depths after fishermen trawled the seas off Taiwan.

An 800-kilogram goblin shark was brought to the surface last week in Yilan, off the north-east coast.

It's the largest ever caught in the country's waters, but the surprises didn't stop there. ﻿

READ MORE:

* 280kg marlin almost won a crew $5.6 million - then it was disqualified

* This patch of ocean is one of the world's most idyllic marine reserves

* Tiger shark kills Russian swimmer in 'meat grinder' attack



The female specimen was found to be heavily-pregnant, and had six pups inside her.

The specimen ﻿will be displayed at Taiwan Ocean Artistic Museum.

9news Goblin sharks pose no danger to humans.

"The shark was almost purchased by a restaurant," staff wrote in a Facebook post.

"After fighting for it, the Taiwan Ocean Artistic Museum bought it as a future marine education resource."﻿

The museum went on to explain the "rare prehistoric" species has rarely been observed by humans, calling it a "living fossil".

9news The female specimen was found to be heavily-pregnant, and had six pups inside her.

"Only two 'Goblin sharks' have been caught in Mexico recently," it said."This species has translucent skin, pink body and evil fangs. Because the head is shaped like a goblin, it is called 'Goblin shark.'"

The strange-looking creature is typically found near the sea floor, at depths of 1200 metres."In Australia, it is known from off New South Wales, Tasmania and possibly from off South Australia,﻿" Australian Museum said, adding the species is known for its bizarre eating habits.

"When feeding, the Goblin Shark extends its jaws forward faster than any other species of shark."

The species' prey items include bony fishes, squids and crustaceans.﻿

Goblin sharks pose no danger to humans.