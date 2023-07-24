Newsable: Hong Kong’s new tactic to create a smoke-free city

Hong Kong’s health secretary wants people to stare down anyone who lights up in prohibited areas.

If you see someone smoking in Hong Kong, authorities want you to stare at them.

That’s according to overseas media reports, claiming Hong Kong’s health secretary has suggested punters stare at anyone who lights a cigarette in prohibited areas.

“Even if no law enforcement officers can show up immediately, we can stare at the smokers,” Professor Lo Chung-mau is reported to have told a health service panel on Friday.

“When someone takes out a cigarette at a restaurant, everyone on the premises can stare at that person. I do not believe that person would dare to hit back at everyone in the restaurant, as they are simply staring,” he is reported to have continued.

The idea, according to the health secretary, is that if enough people are staring at a smoker, the smoker will become so uncomfortable they’ll put out the cigarette, and eventually this tactic could make smoking culturally unacceptable in public.

According to news website Insider, Hong Kong has banned smoking in all public indoor spaces, as well in public transport terminals.

Insider also reports only 9.5% of people in Hong Kong were still smoking in 2021, according to a 2022 Hong Kong government press release.

The 2022 New Zealand Health Survey revealed an estimated 8% of kiwi adults are daily smokers (roughly 331,000) - the government’s Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 target aims to get that to fewer than 5%.

