A﻿ new species of dinosaur has been discovered in Thailand.

Fossils of what experts say is "one of the best-preserved dinosaurs ever found in South East Asia﻿," have been identified as a new type of ancient creature.

It has been named Minimocursor phunoiensis.

Experts from Mahasarakham University in Kham Riang say the fossil was found in Phu Noi locality, Kalasin Province, seven hours north-east of Bangkok in 2012.

But research on what it is has only just been published.﻿

The skeleton is a type of basal neornithischian dinosaur.

It's the oldest skeleton of its kind found in the region, which is rich in fossils.

"Ornithischia" means "bird-hipped”, and the creatures were herbivores.

Scientists found more than half of the skeleton.﻿

"The discovery of this dinosaur provides new information about the biodiversity, biogeography, and early evolutionary history of neornithischians during the Late Jurassic–Early Cretaceous time interval," the study said

﻿Researcher Sita Manitkoon shared a cartoon version of the animal, which has a bird-like face, on his Instagram page, dubbing it "minimo" for short.

﻿The study noted a single tooth around 1cm long was found - but has now been lost.

Images of what the dinosaur probably looked like have been created.

"This is the earliest record of neornithischians in Sout East Asia," the research said.

"This finding increases diversity and helps to elucidate the evolution of basal neornithischian dinosaurs in this region."

More bones including a skull, are still being investigated.

