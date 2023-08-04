South Korea sends refrigerator trucks to save sweltering Scouts

South Korea’s president on Friday ordered the government to dispatch an unlimited supply of airconditioned busses and refrigerator trucks to the site of an international Scout jamboree to provide relief from a scorching heatwave.

Event organisers have faced mounting criticism for failing to adequately prepare the mass campsite, situated on a treeless reclaimed tidal flat on the southwest coast, for Korea’s typically hot and humid August weather. The Jamboree has been blighted by reports of a lack of shelter, sanitation and mosquitos.

A brutal heatwave has compounded tough conditions at the site. As about 43,000 Scouts from around the world arrived this week for the Jamboree, South Korea raised its hot weather warning to the highest level for the first time in four years.

Hundreds of participants have been treated for heat exhaustion, alarming parents and embassies, who have expressed concerns through diplomatic channels.

The UK has the largest visiting Scout contingent, with some 4500 adults and children, and the Foreign Office on Thursday said consular officials had been deployed to the campsite and were “in regular contact with Scouts UK and the Korean authorities to ensure the safety of British nationals.”

Choe Young-soo Tents are pitched at a scout camping site during the World Scout Jamboree in Buan, South Korea.

Worried families from Korea and around the world have flooded Scout social media sites with questions and comments about the welfare of their children, with some parents likening the event to “Squid Game,” a Korean Netflix drama where competitors fight for survival.

On Friday, the World Organisation of the Scout Movement issued a statement saying “we share your concerns,” and outlining new measures including an increase in shaded areas, water and the deployment of more nurses and doctors.

Kim-yeol An ambulance drives to a hospital from a scout camping site.

This week, the Korean government has come under increasing pressure step in amid growing fears that the chaos could impact the country’s global reputation as a host for major events.

“All government departments should make all-out efforts to immediately solve problems at the site,” President Yoon Suk Yeol was quoted as saying by his spokesperson on Friday.

The president also ordered immediate improvement in the quality and quantity of food.

Choe Young-soo Attendees of the World Scout Jamboree cool off with water.

The ruling People’s Power Party and the government earlier called an emergency meeting to discuss providing more electrical power and self-cooling outdoor tents.

“The situation at the site is very worrisome, as more thorough preparation should have been done,” said Yun Jae-ok, the floor leader of the ruling PPP, during the meeting, according to a report by Korean newswire Yonhap.

Yun said measures should have been taken earlier as the hot summer season had been forecast.

“I feel a heavy responsibility,” Yun said, vowing to act swiftly so that young students can return home with good memories of the country.