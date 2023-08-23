Man attempts to flee to South Korea on jet ski

The man managed to travel some 300 kilometres across the Yellow Sea, authorities said. (File photo)

Armed with a set of binoculars and a compass, a man set out to escape China on a jet ski, authorities say.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for the man, identified by local media as a Chinese rights activist, and he got stuck and had to call for help, the BBC reported.

He had managed to travel some 300km across the Yellow Sea separating the countries, South Korea's coast guard said, towing five barrels of petrol.

"He refilled the petrol on the ride and dumped the empty barrels into the sea," the coast guard said.

The man was arrested by authorities.