Dozens trapped in Himalayan tunnel collapse for more than 24 hours

Rescuers inside a collapsed road tunnel where more than 30 workers were trapped by a landslide in northern Uttarakhand state, India.

Rescuers are racing to save dozens of workers who have been trapped in a collapsed Himalayan tunnel in northern India for more than 24 hours.

About 40 men were working in the tunnel in the state of Uttarakhand when a section near an entrance collapsed on Sunday morning (local time).

Officials said they are in contact with the workers and are providing them with oxygen, food and water.

Rescue teams used heavy excavators to clear piles of debris in desperate efforts to reach those trapped.

About 20 metres of rubble has already been cleared, but the men are hemmed in around 40 metres further beyond.

“All the 40 workers trapped inside the tunnel are safe,” Karamveer Singh Bhandari, a senior commander in the National Disaster Response Force, said on Monday. “We sent them water and food.”

Initial contact was made with the men via a note on a scrap of paper, but rescuers later managed to speak to them using radio handsets.

Devendra Patwal, a disaster response official, said that although the men are trapped, they have space to move.

SDRF via AP Officials said they are in contact with the workers and are providing them with oxygen, food and water.

“The workers are not crammed in, and have a buffer of around 400 metres to walk and breathe,” he told Indian media.

“They have enough oxygen to easily survive for over eight to 10 hours, and that should give us enough time to rescue them.”

Oxygen was being pumped into the blocked portion of the tunnel, with food sent through a water pipe.

Photographs released by officials showed huge piles of concrete blocking the tunnel, with twisted metal bars protruding in front of the rubble.

Multimillion-dollar infrastructure project

The tunnel is part of a multimillion-dollar infrastructure project spearheaded by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aims to improve connectivity in Uttarakhand, a mountainous and picturesque state on India’s border with China, and connect the Hindu shrines of Uttarkashi and Yamunotri.

The Char Dham pilgrimage project will see some 341km of two-lane road constructed at a cost of US$1.5 billion (NZ$2.5b).

Uttarakhand is often referred to as “Devbhumi” or “Land of the Gods” owing to its rich cultural heritage and the abundance of Hindu religious sites.

Accidents on large infrastructure projects are not uncommon in India, where poor engineering practices, use of inadequate construction materials and a lack of adherence to safety standards is common.

In January, at least 200 people were killed in flash floods in ecologically fragile Uttarakhand in a disaster that experts partly blamed on excessive development.