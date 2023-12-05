Eleven hikers killed after volcano erupts in Indonesia

Eleven hikers are dead and 12 are missing after a volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday.

The deceased hikers were found near the crater of Mount Marapi, one of the most active of Indonesia’s 127 volcanoes, the BBC reported.

Marapi, which is in West Sumatra, spewed a 3km ash cloud into the air, blanketing surrounding villages and vehicles in ash.

There were 75 hikers in the area during the eruption and 12 remained missing. 49 hikers were evacuated from the area, with many suffering burns.

Ardhy Fernando/AP The volcano spewed thick columns of ash as high as 3000 metres.

"Some suffered from burns because it was very hot, and they have been taken to the hospital," said Rudy Rinaldi, head of the West Sumatra Disaster Mitigation Agency.

A search for the missing hikers was suspended on Monday after another smaller eruption took place.

Givo Alputra/AP Rescuers carry a climber injured in the eruption of Mount Marapi.

Mount Marapi is popular amongst hikers and is known for its tough terrain.

The deadliest eruption took place there in 1979, when 60 people died.