Tourist dies after completing the world's second highest bungy jump in China

Macau Tower is one of the most sought after bungy jumping spots for thrill seekers.

A 56-year-old tourist has died after taking a leap from one of the world’s highest bungy jumps, at China’s Macau Tower.

The tourist started experiencing shortness of breath after completing the 233m jump on Sunday afternoon, reported Daily Mail.

Officials said the tourist, who had a Japanese passport, experienced shortness of breath and ended up losing consciousness shortly after the jump.

They were not breathing when paramedics arrived at the scene, and local media reported they had no external injuries. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, it was reported.

Skypark, operated by AJ Hackett International, said in a statement to Stuff on Tuesday they were saddened by the death following what they called “a medical situation” at Macau Tower that occurred after the bungy jump.

“Safety is our top priority, and each and every customer is subject to stringent safety procedures.

“In yesterday's (December 3) incident, the tourist followed all safety requirements before taking the bungy jump.

“When our staff received word that he was feeling unwell after landing, they immediately administered first aid and called the authorities for help.

“The company is cooperating with relevant government departments.”

Tourists pay about NZ$580 to jump off the tower, built in 1998 – and modelled off Auckland’s Skytower.

Skypark by AJ Hackett, who operate the bungee jump and other activities at Macau Tower, states on their website that clients should disclose any medical conditions to the staff. These include heart conditions, high blood pressure, diabetes or previous surgery.

The Skypark operates under a 30-year code of practice, developed with the New Zealand government for adventure sports. It has operated four million successful jumps.