Taiwan presidential vote closes, count underway

Taiwan voters are heading to the polls on Saturday.

Voting has closed in Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections.

About 19 million voters had chosen between Vice-president William Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, Hou Yu-ih of the Chinese nationalist Kuomintang and former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People’s Party to lead the country of 22.5m for the next four years.

Current president Tsai Ing-wen is ineligible for re-election.

The high-speed train station in Banqiao, a suburb just outside the capital Taipei, was packed with travellers heading home on Saturday morning to vote before it ends at 4pm local time – there is no absentee or postal voting.

Supplied Taiwan's presidential election frontrunner William Lai cast his vote in his home city of Tainan.

The result will be closely watched by China – it has always seen Taiwan as a runaway province and has vowed reunification for decades. Beijing has ramped up its military activities, sending in war planes and ships close to the island on a near-daily basis.

It has said the election was between “war and peace” and a win from Lai – who is running on a platform of maintaining Taiwan’s sovereignty – would take Taiwan “ever closer to war and decline”.

Lai’s opponent, Hou, promised more engagement with the mainland; Ko also wanted more interaction with China but insisted Taiwan’s democracy would not be on the table.

Supplied The KMT's Hou You-ih votes in New Taipei City.

Although the island’s relationship across the Taiwan Strait looms in the election, polls have showed bread and butter issues like housing prices and stagnating wages are also on the ballot.

A result is expected late Saturday evening.

Justin Wong’s travel to Taiwan was made possible by support from the Asia New Zealand Foundation.