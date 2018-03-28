Doctors said the electric shock would kill the Perth girl. Now she's said the word 'mum'

An Australian schoolgirl left seriously injured and fighting for life after an electric shock at her home has started saying the word 'mum'.

Perth girl Denishar Woods has defied the odds, surprising doctors. They have told her family she could be discharged from hospital in just three months, Nine News reports.

The 11-year-old was given little chance at surviving by doctors at Princess Margaret Hospital after touching a garden tap at her family's Western Australian property earlier this month.

Doctors informed her family she had sustained brain damage and was unlikely to survive her catastrophic injuries.

Her distraught mother Lacey Harrison prepared to take her daughter off life support.

"Once they pull the tubes out she's got to see if she can breathe, but that's as much as her life represents anymore," Harrison said at the time.

But now the family have new hope. Last week she was moved from her hospital bed to a wheelchair and has now started speaking.

Denishar had been watering the garden at the time in the public housing complex where the family lived before the electric shock.

At some point, the power to the house went out. When Harrison went to a meter box to turn the power back on, she felt a small shock. She notified authorities.

But when her daughter walked over and gripped the tap to turn off the water, a massive jolt of current surged through her body.

After the incident, Michael Bunko, a director at WA's electricity regulator, believed it was likely caused by a fault in the neutral conductor that supplied up to 240 volts of electricity to the property.

If a neutral wire broke, "it can result in voltage being seen on everything that's earthed [grounded] in the house", Malcolm Richard, chief executive of Master Electricians Australia, said.

In the presence of water, the consequences could be magnified, he said.

