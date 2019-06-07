How 'Kiwi Bob', the alleged Darwin shooter's last victim, may have saved lives

It’s not known what sparked the rampage in the city in Australia’s Northern Territory.

The final act of one of the four men killed in Tuesday's mass shooting in Darwin may have saved others from the same fate.

It was revealed on Thursday that slain New Zealand national Robert "Kiwi Bob" Courtney, 52, stabbed alleged murderer Ben Hoffmann at least twice before his own life was ended.

Courtney, a security guard at the Mindil Beach Casino, was the last man allegedly killed by Hoffmann in a killing spree that lasted close to an hour before the accused gave himself up.

NINE NEWS Accused Darwin shooter Ben Hoffmann is taken from hospital into custody.

Hoffmann has been charged with four counts of murder, two of recklessly endanger serious harm and one count of criminal damage. He was remanded to appear via video link in Darwin Local Court at 10am of Friday.

The other two shooting victims have now been identified as Michael Sisois, 57, a Greek roof tiler who may have worked with Hoffmann, and Nigel Hellings, 76, who was killed at Gardens Hill Crescent.

THE AGE Darwin shooting victim Michael Sisois.

An old friend of Hellings said he once worked as a skilled mechanic at now-closed repairs shop Peter Brown Auto Electrics. He loved soccer and played when he was younger in England, and was known for his distinctive white Holden ute with the number plate "NIGES".

Lebanese taxi driver Hassan Baydoun, 33, who was killed at the Palms Motel, was named on Wednesday.

Do you know more about Robert Courtney? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

SUPPLIED Hassan Baydoun was killed at the Palms Motel in Darwin.

Hoffmann, 45, is understood to have been searching for a man called Alex who he believed was in a secret relationship with his girlfriend.

NT Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw on Thursday said: "There may or may have not been an issue relating to a female involved in this".

It's understood Hoffmann had been shouting out for Alex as he walked through the Palms Motel.

He was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet when he was arrested on Tuesday night after he allegedly opened fire in various locations across the city.

THE AGE Video footage shows a man understood to be alleged murderer Ben Hoffmann arriving at the scene where Rob Courtney was killed.

CCTV footage of the moments immediately before and after the attack on Courtney has been viewed by The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.

It shows the alleged killer, who is carrying a gun and dressed in a hi-vis shirt, pulling up outside Courtney's rental home and jogging through the adjoining recycling business, seemingly unsure of where to go.

Minutes later, another camera captures the suspect getting back in his Hilux ute, only now he is shirtless, covered in blood swaying. He is also seen carrying a large knife.

THE AGE CCTV from Jolly Street, Woolner, Darwin show images of a man believed to be accused gunman Ben Hoffmann after he was allegedly stabbed by security guard Rob "Kiwi Bob" Courtney.

Resident Johnny Reid said the suspect went through the house and shot down the locked doors until he found Courtney. Police believe the pair knew each other.

Northern Territory police commissioner Reece Kershaw said on Thursday it was "a possibility" that the wounds inflicted by Courtney prompted the accused to hand himself to police.

"That's probably speculating, but [Hoffman] did have to undergo surgery in hospital for those wounds," he said.

"We also believe that at the time of offending [Hoffmann] was displaying behaviours consistent with being under the influence of an intoxicating substance and [we are] awaiting toxicology results," said Kershaw, later adding it was likely to have been the drug ice.

SYDNEY MORNING HERALD Darwin shooting locations.

Landlord Gerard French wondered what could have happened if Courtney had not wounded his alleged killer.

"We don't know how long the list was do we? But he definitely put a stop to the gunman," French said.

The alleged killer's next stop was major police station Peter McAuley Centre, where he tried to kick open the locked doors.

He phoned police shortly later and was arrested in the city.

Courtney had his own dark past and was due to appear in a Darwin court on sex offences on Thursday.

People near the property at the time of the attack say Courtney may have been alive after the attack and have accused police of failing go to his aide.

"None of them even bothered to go into that bloody house," Reid said. "They were all standing around, and they all walked up and were standing at the gate with their torches. Then (a friend) piped up: 'Just bloody well go in there'."

FACEBOOK/BEN HOFFMANN Darwin shooting suspect Ben Hoffmann.

Another man named Peter, who did not want to provide his last name, said it was at least an hour and a half before police went inside the home. Police have not yet responded to the accusations.

Friends said Courtney was a "gentle giant" who was always friendly, but said they did not know his back story.

"Rob's a big strong fella," Peter said. "The other guy's strong too. When he's coming out (in CCTV footage) covered in blood back to front, with that big knife hanging down, he's a big f...ing strong bloke. But our Rob, he's a big Māori, he would have tipped the guy upside down if he had the chance."

Mindil Beach Casino Resort manager Mark Bennett earlier said Courtney was a "valued member of our security team and we extend out deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult time".

Police on Thursday morning revealed Hoffmann was stopped by officers for speeding mere hours before the shooting.

At 10.52am on the morning of the shooting, Hoffmann was stopped by officers on the Arnhem Highway for driving at 94kmh in an 80kmh zone. He told officers he was "test driving" his vehicle and was given an infringement notice.

Officers also said the alleged gunman bought a hunting knife and ammunition on the morning of the shooting.

ABC NEWS Australian police arrest a man in Darwin on Tuesday after four people were shot dead and one was injured.

A family member confirmed Michael Sisois, 57, was the man killed outside the Buff Club, a popular watering hole on the Stuart Highway, on Tuesday night.

It's believed that Hoffmann had organised to meet Sisois, with whom he had worked as a roofer, at the club car park on Tuesday night.

A vigil mass will be held in Darwin for the shooting victims at 7pm local time.

HOW THE SHOOTINGS IN DARWIN UNFOLDED

4pm: Accused gunman Ben Hoffmann, who was on parole and wearing electronic monitoring bracelet, was around 40km from Darwin near Humpty Doo. Police say they "believe he was looking for an individual down that way".

5:39pm: Gunman goes to the area around Palms Motel near Darwin's CBD and shoots and kills taxi driver Hassan Baydoun, 33 and injures a woman. Is seen and heard going from room to room shouting "Alex" and firing his gun.

5:54pm: Goes to nearby 18 Gardens Hill Crescent where a man is killed. Is seen fleeing in car.

5:59pm: Goes to the Buff Club, a nearby pub, and is believed to have shot and killed a man in the car park.

6:05pm - 6:13pm: Kills Robert Courtney front of his housemate Johnny Reid in Jolly St, Woolner.

6:22pm to 6:25pm: Is next seen on CCTV at police headquarters at the Peter McAulay Centre, trying to kick a door to get in. Gunman phones duty superintendent Lee Morgan who negotiates with him and alerts police to his location.

6:44pm: Is tasered, wrestled to the ground and arrested by territory response group police officer at the corner of McMinn and Daly Streets next to a car he was driving.