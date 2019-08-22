Māori group fighting to reclaim land in Sydney gifted by Aboriginal king 200 years ago

A group of Māori in Australia is fighting for a piece of Sydney they claim was gifted to them by local Aboriginal people over 200 years ago.

The Rangihou people took the Parramatta City Council to court in a bid to reclaim the land that covers 112 acres in the heart of the Australian city.

"We are here to reclaim Rangihou land," Lady Crown told Australia's Nine News.

"We want acknowledgement and recognition, we want the history books corrected and compensation for damages of the land."

The group claimed the land was gifted to Māori King Te Riki Kawiti of Aotearoa, Crown's ancestor, on November 20, 1811, by King Corrangie of Parramatta.

Crown said they had the "first laws in time so our laws stand above any other law on the land."

However, the council was disputing the claims.

In a statement to Nine, the council said it "disputes the claims being made ... and have applied to have the matter dismissed".

Earlier in the year the group tried to forcibly take the land. They changed the locks at a local football club and charged for on-site parking. They were later evicted.

A court ruling was expected over the coming weeks.

